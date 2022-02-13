Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling takes 3rd at regionals, Badger finishes 8th

The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling team finished in 3rd place in the Regional Wrestling Championships at Jefferson High School while Badger placed 8th in their Regional Wrestling Championship on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Wilmot Union High School.

Big Foot/Williams Bay finished with 193.0 points behind 1st place Whitewater with 237.5 and 2nd place Delavan-Darien with 197.5. Badger totaled 77.0 points.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

Big Foot/Williams Bay 113 lbs. sophomore wrestler Chase Rodriguez continued his dominance throughout the season on Saturday, winning all three of his matches and becoming a two-time regional champion in just his sophomore season. He received a bye in his quarterfinal match followed by a two pin fall victories over Whitewater’s Jason Villegas and Jefferson’s Aiden Deblaire. Rodriguez earned a total of 26.0 points for his team.

Four other Chief wrestlers earned the top spot. After a bye, 126 lbs. senior Austin Cocroft won by a 6-0 decision over Whitewater’s Connor Friend. In the first place match, Cocroft won by sudden victory of 6-4 in extra time against Delevan-Darien’s Max Hennessy. The third 1st place finish came from 132 lbs. senior Ashton Robinson. Robinson won by pin fall just a 1:54 into the first round of the championship match over Whitewater’s Traysen Thompson. Senior Nathaniel Hoyt, 145 lbs. who just signed his national letter of intent to continue playing football at Rockford College, won his 1st place match by disqualification.

Three Chiefs finished 2nd in their respective weight classes. Junior Christian Carreno, at 138 lbs., 195 lbs. junior Jax Hertel and junior Eduardo Malbaes at 220 lbs.

Senior Aaron Rowland placed third at 145 lbs. and sophomore Will Wojcik also came in third at 160 lbs.

Senior Basil Demco and Tyler Short both took sixth place.

Final results

1. Whitewater: 237.5.

2. Delavan-Darien: 197.5.

3. Big Foot/Williams Bay: 193.0.

4. Lake Mills: 114.5.

5. Clinton: 106.5.

6. Jefferson: 105.0.

7. Lakeside Lutheran: 80.0.

Badger

Badger sophomore Logan Clausen once again took home the top spot at 106 lbs. with a win in his 1st place match due to an injury. His overall record increases to 30-4 on the season.

Mason Smith, a 132 lbs. freshman, finished 3rd with a pin fall victory over Wetosha Central sophomore Chet Pelli. Junior Santino Buttita also came in third place with a win over against Burlington senior Andrew Karnes in the 160 lbs. match.

Evan Phillips came in sixth place for the Badgers at 195 lbs. after he was defeated by Kenosha Bradford’s Thomas Reilly in a pin fall victory.

Badger rounded out regionals with two fifth place victories from 220 lbs. junior EJ Gritzner (8-5 decision) and 285 lbs. sophomore Jackson Braden (pin fall).

Big Foot/Williams Bay will be sending seven wrestlers to sectionals on Saturday Feb. 19, at the Richland Center. Rodriguez, Cocroft, Robinson, Hoyt, Carreno, Malbaes and Hertel will represent the Chiefs. Clausen, Smith and Buttita will move on the sectional championships for the Badgers.

Final results:

1. Burlington: 189.0.

2. Union Grove: 175.5.

3. Wilmot Union: 166.0.

4. Kenosha Indian Trail: 155.0.

5. Kenosha Tremper: 136.0.

6. Westosha Central: 110.0.

7. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther: 97.0.

8, Badger: 77.0.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.