Big Foot's Rodriguez thrives on the competition; learned love of wrestling from his dad

Chase Rodriguez began wrestling when he was 3 years old. The love for wrestling came from his adoptive father, Jason Rodriguez.

Chase was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in November of 2005 and moved to the Walworth County area in March 2006.

“I have raised him since he was 1 years old,” Jason said. “His dad is not in the picture and has never been in the picture. He’s my kid, he’s my dude.”

Jason officially adopted Chase in 2017. Chase has five brothers, which has made him that much more of a competitor.

“It has been a lot of fun growing up with five brothers,” he said. “We have definitely had our sibling rivalries, but it has been very uplifting.”

Chase said he is stuck in the right in the middle of all the brothers, all of which have their own thing whether it’s sports, school, or video games, but for Chase, it has always been wrestling basically since not long after he started walking.

“I used to play baseball, I play football and I do track and field,” he said. “But if I’m going to be honest, I have the size for wrestling, I have the technique and I just find that wrestling is the best sport for dedication. I like to be dedicated.”

That dedication has led to Chase to having an overall record of 55-5 during his freshman and sophomore years in the 113 lbs. and 120 lbs. weight classes. He is also a two-time Rock Valley Conference champion and a two-time Regional champion.

“Chase understands everything about it. He knows how much mental it is going into a match as much as it is physical and he thrives on that mental aspect of it,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head wrestling coach Tyler Heck said. “He truly believes he’s the best there is. If a kid has already beat him or he has beaten a kid, he truly believes he’s going to go out and beat everybody”

He set school records with 39 wins and 72 takedowns last season. Of those 55 career wins, he has 25 pins and 91 career takedowns.

With that mentality and two years left of high school, Chase has big dreams for what he wants to accomplish on the wrestling mat.

“I want to become a state champion,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll receive some recruitment from Division 1 or Division 2 schools.”

Chase was one win away from qualifying for state wrestling tournament this past season, but an arm injury kept him from competing.

“Not making it to state this year was the hardest pill I have ever had to swallow,” Jason said. “To tell Chase that I wasn’t going to let him wrestle was tough. Personally, I believe he would have went out there and beat the kid that he had to beat to make it to state with one arm. Sure, he could have done it, but risking more damage wasn’t worth it.”

An injury may have derailed his promising sophomore season, but Jason is confident that his son will be back stronger than ever.

“The Rock Valley Conference better watch out,” he said. “Chase is coming back with a vengeance.”

Jason made a deal with Chase before his freshman season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that he will not shave his head until he makes it to the state tournament.

“I continue to let my hair grow with the belief that he’s going to make it,” he said.

Chase said he would love to attend the University of Iowa or Oklahoma State University to wrestle, but his dad, while he remains supportive no matter what, hopes he stays closer to home.

“Let it be known that we are taking offers,” Jason said. “I’d like to see him at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, honestly. It is close, it would keep him grounded and I would like to be able to go to everything. I have always prided myself on being there for my kids no matter what, like I am going to make it to everything and I have. I have never missed a match.”

Chase also does track and field and is a running back and safety on the football team. But his long-term goal is to become a police officer. Joining the marines is also a possibility.

“The goal is college,” Jason said. “Even if he only goes for two years I’ll still be a proud dad. Even if he doesn’t go to college and goes to the Marines or the Army, I got him there.”

Chase has bulked up to around 140 lbs. for football, but plans to drop back down to 120 lbs. prior to the start of wrestling season.

“Cutting is easy for me since I have been doing it for so long,” Chase said. “I’m having an offseason. But my coach always says that I’m not having an offseason, I’m just bulking up for football season”

Chase is excited for football under new Big Foot head coach Jace Daniels who he called a great guy, but wrestling is always at the back of his mind as well as Jason’s.

“I study his opponents and we have a game plan to beat every kid whether we’re looking at stats or watching videos,” Jason said. “I can tell you how to beat any kid that Chase faces.”

Chase follows his father’s example by watching videos, analyzing his own matches and finding ways to be better on the mat the next time out by following his wrestling inspirations

“My favorite wrestlers to watch are Spencer Lee (three time NCAA Division 1 National Champion at the University of Iowa) and A.J. Ferrari (Oklahoma State wrestler),” he said. “Those are the wrestlers that I look up to.”

All that preparation and practice does not go unnoticed and for the most part has paid off in two full seasons as a varsity wrestler.

“I’m that guy that people are going to hate because they want to beat me,” Chase said. “I’m not the person to brag and I don’t ever get that feeling that I need to brag. A record is a record; it is just something that is on your name. If I have an assignment I go out there and complete it”

With plenty of goals in front of him, Jason and his mother, Kristen Rodriquez, could not be more proud.

“Before any of his matches, we put our heads together and I say ‘on me,” Jason said. “I tell Lord Jesus to take care of my son and give him strength to overcome his opponent. I have said the same thing every time since he was younger. This past year, I added in the words ‘I love you’ and that took it to the next level just adding those three words. He knows I love him a lot. It has been one heck of a journey and I can’t wait to watch him at the next level.”

His mom, Kristen Rodriguez, admits that not being able to attend every match the past seven years has been difficult for her because of her job. But seeing her son this past season on the mat, raising him and knowing what kind of kid he is, she knows he has a bright future.

“I’m extremely proud,” she said. “This past season I was out for surgery and I was able to see him accomplish regionals, sectionals and be a back-to-back conference champion, it was amazing.”

