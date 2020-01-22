ChiefDogs go 1-3 at conference dual meets

The Big Foot/Williams Bay’s wrestling co-op traveled Jan. 18 to Clinton for the Rock Valley Conference dual meet tournament, which saw the ChiefDogs matched up in dual meets against four conference foes in succession.

BFWB was able to pick up a win in one of the matchups, but fell in the other three.

The ChiefDogs’ win came in a razor-thin victory over Clinton 34-33. The Cougars had an early upper hand with four forfeit wins compared to three for Big Foot/Williams Bay. But the ChiefDogs won three of the five matches when the two teams went head-to-head.

Nathaniel Hoyt pinned D.J. Vernon at 160 pounds, Julian Klein pinned Esteban Ortiz in the 152-pound weight class, and Raul Rojas picked up a 13-5 major decision win over Ben Jacobs at 145.

Things did not go as well for BFWB against Beloit Turner, losing by a 67-6 margin.

There were a pair of bright spots for the ChiefDogs, as Rojas won another match at 145 pounds, this time beating Jackson Burk in a 12-7 decision, while Christian Carreno topped Andres Beltran 7-6 at the 132-pound weight class.

The score was a bit closer when BFWB took on Edgerton, falling by a 63-12 margin.