Clausen wins sectional championship with Badger placing 10th, Big Foot/Williams Bay in 18th.

The Lake Geneva Badgers wrestling team placed 10th out of 15 teams at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional H Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Racine Park High School. The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling team finished 18th at the WIAA Division 2 Sectionals C Wrestling Championships at the Richland Center.

Badger

The Badgers sent two wrestlers to sectionals this year in sophomore Logan Clausen at 106 lbs. and Santito Buttita at 160 lbs. Clausen, with a record of 33-4 on the season, became a sectional champion over the weekend, winning all three of his matches. He received a bye in his opening match followed by a pin fall victory over Franklin’s Dayton Klubertanz with just seven seconds remaining in the first round at 1:53. Clausen took home a 1st place finish in the championship match by default due to an injury by Waterford’s Evan Gill to earn his team a total of 24 points.

Buttita (24-12) won by pin fall over Oak Creek’s Chris Rumpel in his opening round match of the championship bracket. Buttita was injured in his second match in the bracket, losing by default to Union Grove’s Cooper Willis. That injury didn’t stop Buttita, winning the 3rd place match over Burlington’s Andrew Karnes by way of an 8-3 decision to earn 12 points to give them a final point total of 36. Kenosha Tremper’s Jackson Henderson defeated Buttita in the 2nd place match by pin fall.

Final team results

1. Oak Creek 107.0.

1. Union Grove 107.0.

3. Franklin 99.5.

4. Waterford 91.5.

5. Burlington 78.0.

5. Kenosha Indian Trail 78.0.

7. Kenosha Tremper 69.5.

8. Wilmot Union 64.0.

9. Westosha Central 42.0.

10. Badger 36.0.

11. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 25.0.

12. South Milwaukee 22.0.

13. Racine St. Catherine/Catholic Central/Lutheran. 17.0.

14. Racine Horlick 8.0.

15. Racine Case 0.0.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling team sent seven wrestlers to the sectional championships. Sophomore Chase Rodriguez came away with four points for his team at 120 lbs. He won by pin fall the quarterfinal match over Prairie du Chien’s Mason Baumgartner late in the third round. Rodriguez was defeated by Lodi’s Parker Heintz in a major decision in the semifinal match. An injury suffered by Rodriguez in the consolation semifinal match against Broadhead/Juda’s Jacob Lohmar cut the day short for him, coming away with four points for his team, the only points made for the Chiefs at sectionals.

Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling results

126 lbs.

Senior Austin Cocroft (27-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Owen Breunig (Lodi) 33-18 won by fall over Cocroft (Big Foot/Williams Bay) 27-11 (Pin fall: 1:26).

132 lbs.

Senior Ashton Robinson (28-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Owen Seffrood (Darlington/Bl. Hawk) 31-3 won by major decision over Robinson (Big Foot/Williams Bay) 28-10 (Major decision 16-3).

Consolation semifinal - Chandler Curtis (Lodi) 44-6 won by fall over Robinson (Big Foot/Williams Bay) 28-10 (Pin fall: 1:44),

138 lbs.

Junior Cristian Carreno (22-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Marcus McIntyre (Brodhead/Juda) 39-3 won by technical fall over Carreno (Big Foot/Williams Bay) 22-13 (Technical Fall-1.5 4:35 (17-1)).

Consolation semifinal - Drew Hird (Prairie du Chien) 33-12 won by decision over Cristian Carreno (Big Foot/Williams Bay) 22-13 (Decision: 11-5).

152 lbs.

Senior Nathaniel Hoyt (27-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Maddox Goebel (Darlington/Bl. Hawk) 36-7 won by pin fall over Nathaniel Hoyt (Big Foot/Williams Bay) 27-12 (Pin fall 3:30).

195 lbs.

Junior Jax Hertel (22-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Liam Speich (Evansville) 36-15 won by pin fall over Hertel (Big Foot/Williams Bay) 22-12 (Fall 2:18).

220 lbs.

Junior Eduardo Malbaes (10-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Wyatt Ripp (Lodi) 47-6 won by fall over Malbaes (Big Foot/Williams Bay) 10-14 (Fall 2:39).

Final team results:

1. Prairie du Chien 109.0.

2. Lodi 106.5.

3. Darlington/Black Hawk 86.5.

4. Evansville 63.5.

5. Portage 56.0.

6. Delavan-Darien 52.0.

7. Dodgeville 50.0.

8. Monroe 42.0.

9. Whitewater 40.0.

10. River Valley 38.0.

11. Mauston/Necedah 37.0.

12. Belmont/Platteville 36.5.

13. Turner 36.0.

14. Brodhead/Juda 35.5.

15. Belleville/Mont./N. Gl. 31.0.

16. Richland Center 24.0.

17. Cuba City/Benton/Southwest 21.0.

18. Big Foot/Williams Bay 4.0.

19. Jefferson 2.0.

20. Clinton 0.0.

20. Edgerton 0.0.

20. Lake Mills 0.0.

20. Lakeside Lutheran 0.0.

20. Rio/Cam.-Fr./Fall River./Rand. 0.0.

20. Wisconsin Dells.

