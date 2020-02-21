Five Badger wrestlers advance in postseason

Both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling teams were among the eight teams competing Feb. 15 at Beloit Memorial High School in the regional meet.
It was a tough day for the ChiefDogs, who finished eighth with no wrestlers advancing to the next round. But the Badgers had a strong performance, with five of their seven wrestlers advancing to the next round, and finishing in fifth place as a team despite being tied for the fewest competitors in the meet.
Badger’s only wrestler who did not place was a late inclusion to the team’s lineup, as Jonas Haywood jumped up from wrestling at junior varsity all season to take a shot at varsity competition in the 126-pound weight class in the postseason. While he lost both matches, head coach Hank Peters said that Haywood improved by pushing himself past what he had previously experienced.
In the 138-pound weight class, Austin Peter barely missed the cut to advance with a fifth-place finish. His 2-1 record alone does not show how close he was, with his lone loss coming in an overtime match in which Peter got behind early, then fought back to force overtime before coming up just short.
For the five Badgers who finished in the top four to advance, they all outdid that mark by taking first or second place in their events.
In the 120-pound weight class, Robert Zilskie was able to defeat BFWB’s Ashton Robinson with a pin in the first round. The win set him up for a semifinals match against one of the top in the state, Royce Nilo of Milton, who came into the match ranked eighth in Division 1 for 113-pounders before bumping up to 120.
While Nilo was the favorite to win the match, that did not intimidate Zilskie, who relentlessly attacked and surprised Nilo with a 3-1 upset win.
“He really threw his opponent off with how aggressive he was,” Peters said.
In the finals, Zilskie was not able to upset another ranked opponent, losing a tight 4-3 match against Trayton Torres of Elkhorn, who was ranked as an honorable mention. Still, the second-place finish sends Zilskie on to the sectional meet with the potential for a shot to flip the close match.
The other second-place finisher for Badger was Brandon Martinez at 145 pounds. Martinez picked up a pin on Raul Rojas of Big Foot/Williams Bay in the semifinals, setting him up to face Cole Hanson of Delavan-Darien. Much like Zilskie, Martinez’s finals loss was close, just a 1-0 defeat, leaving the door open for a shot at redemption in the sectional round.
Three Badgers were able to win their brackets, as Josh and Jake Stritesky and Kyle Freund all took first place.
Josh Stritesky picked up a technical fall with a 17-2 victory over Alan Lopez of Beloit Memorial in the semifinals, which sent him to the finals to face Matt Haldiman of Milton. Stritesky came out swinging, scoring five quick points in the first minute, which Peters believes psyched out Haldiman.
With his opponent mentally out of it, Stritesky finished off the match by way of a 10-2 major decision to claim first place for the first regional title of his career
Peters said that throughout his career, when Stritesky gets a certain look in his eyes, he cannot be beaten. And heading into the final postseason of his career, the Badger senior is ready to make his mark.
“He has had that look, that focus, which tells our coaching staff he is ready to compete,” Peters said.
Another first-time regional champ for the Badgers was heavyweight Kyle Freund. Freund was able to easily dispatch his two foes, pinning Diego Nova of Delavan-Darien in just 48 seconds in the semifinals. Freund pinned Janesville Craig’s Braeden Hopkins in 3:17 to spend just 4 minutes and five seconds on the mat the entire meet.
While Peters admits it will not be as easy for Freund to blow past opponents in the sectional round, he is optimistic that Freund’s work ethic will be enough to earn him a spot at the state meet.
“He’s a very focused young man, and is willing to work hard to eliminate any possible variable,” Peters said.
As the only Badger on the roster with state meet experience, Jake Stritesky was a clear favorite in the regional 132-pound bracket. He lived up to the expectations, with a pair of clear-cut victories, pinning Juan Orejel of Beloit Memorial in the semifinals and defeating Owen Chelminiak of Delavan-Darien by a technical fall 16-0 in the finals.
This was Jake Stritesky’s second time winning a regional meet, after taking the top spot in the 113-pound weight class last season.
The five Badgers will be back in action Feb. 22 when they travel to Janesville Craig for the sectional meet, where the top two finishers in each weight class earn a spot in the state meet.
Big Foot/Williams Bay was not able to send any wrestlers to the sectional meet, with three wrestlers just missing the cut with fifth-place finishes.
Rojas in the 145-pound class, Ranvir Singh at 160 pounds and Nathaniel Hoyt in the 152-pound class all finished in fifth place to finish one spot away from advancing.
Robinson in the 120-pound weight class and Christian Carreno at 132 pounds both took sixth place in the meet. Malachi Frederick and Julian Klein both did not place.