Five Badger wrestlers advance in postseason

Both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling teams were among the eight teams competing Feb. 15 at Beloit Memorial High School in the regional meet.

It was a tough day for the ChiefDogs, who finished eighth with no wrestlers advancing to the next round. But the Badgers had a strong performance, with five of their seven wrestlers advancing to the next round, and finishing in fifth place as a team despite being tied for the fewest competitors in the meet.

Badger’s only wrestler who did not place was a late inclusion to the team’s lineup, as Jonas Haywood jumped up from wrestling at junior varsity all season to take a shot at varsity competition in the 126-pound weight class in the postseason. While he lost both matches, head coach Hank Peters said that Haywood improved by pushing himself past what he had previously experienced.

In the 138-pound weight class, Austin Peter barely missed the cut to advance with a fifth-place finish. His 2-1 record alone does not show how close he was, with his lone loss coming in an overtime match in which Peter got behind early, then fought back to force overtime before coming up just short.

For the five Badgers who finished in the top four to advance, they all outdid that mark by taking first or second place in their events.