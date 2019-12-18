Five wrestlers to watch

With wrestling season getting rolling, both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay already have a few matches under their belts. If you are a wrestling fan looking to catch some of the best athletes in the area, here are a few you might want to keep an eye on.

1. Jake Stritesky, Badger

The Badger senior is the only wrestler in the Lake Geneva area with state meet experience, having made the trip to Madison the past two seasons and finishing on the podium in fifth as a junior. State is far from the only accolade he has earned, though, winning a Southern Lakes Conference title each of the past two years, and claiming regional and sectional meet championships as a junior.

2. Kyle Freund, Badger

Badger’s heavyweight wrestler has collected some impressive accolades of his own, including a Southern Lakes Conference championship last year and finishing one place away from making the trip to Madison with a third-place sectional finish last February. After bouncing around the state’s top 10 rankings for heavyweights a season ago, he will be a contender to take a step forward as a senior and qualify for state in early 2020.

3. Josh Stritesky, Badger