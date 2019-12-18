Five wrestlers to watch

With wrestling season getting rolling, both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay already have a few matches under their belts. If you are a wrestling fan looking to catch some of the best athletes in the area, here are a few you might want to keep an eye on.
1. Jake Stritesky, Badger
The Badger senior is the only wrestler in the Lake Geneva area with state meet experience, having made the trip to Madison the past two seasons and finishing on the podium in fifth as a junior. State is far from the only accolade he has earned, though, winning a Southern Lakes Conference title each of the past two years, and claiming regional and sectional meet championships as a junior.
2. Kyle Freund, Badger
Badger’s heavyweight wrestler has collected some impressive accolades of his own, including a Southern Lakes Conference championship last year and finishing one place away from making the trip to Madison with a third-place sectional finish last February. After bouncing around the state’s top 10 rankings for heavyweights a season ago, he will be a contender to take a step forward as a senior and qualify for state in early 2020.
3. Josh Stritesky, Badger
Like his brother, Jake, Josh Stritesky has state meet aspirations, and he came close to achieving them last season, but came up one place short with a third-place finish at Sectionals. Josh had tough competition in the 106-pound weight class a season ago, with state title contenders like Cooper Willis and Riley Nilo being frequent foes. Depending on which weight class the three wrestlers end up in by this postseason, it could be a very different path to the state meet for Stritesky in his senior season.
4. Raul Rojas, Big Foot/Williams Bay
Rojas was one of the leaders of the youth movement for last year’s ChiefDogs squad. As a sophomore, he had the team’s best finish in the Rock Valley Conference meet, taking second place in the 145-pound class, as well as placing fifth at the regional meet. As a junior, Rojas has that extra year of experience under his belt to take him to higher heights this season.
5. Ashton Robinson, Big Foot/Williams Bay
He was only a freshman last year, but Robinson had an eventful first season for the ChiefDogs, finishing in fourth place in the Rock Valley Conference at 113 pounds while also finishing fourth for the team’s best finish at the regional meet. Just like Rojas, an extra year of work on the mat gives Robinson plenty of potential in the upcoming season.
While they did not crack the top five, a couple of more wrestlers to watch are Brandon Martinez of Badger and Nate Hoyt of Big Foot/Williams Bay.