Jake Stritesky places fourth at wrestling state

MADISON — Badger senior Jake Stritesky capped off his wrestling career today with a fourth-place finish that earned him a spot on the podium at the state tournament in Madison.

Stritesky became the first ever Badger wrestler to qualify for state three times this season, and finished with his highest ranking after taking fifth last season.

The Badger senior won his first match of the day in a tight 4-3 victory over Brett Franklin of Marshfield. The score was tied 2-2 with less than a minute left in the match before Stritesky's winning blow earned him a spot in the bronze-medal match.

With third-place on the line, Stritesky faced a familiar foe in fellow Southern Lakes Conference grappler Joshua Cherba of Waterford. The Wolverines wrestler got the better of Stritesky by an 8-3 final margin.

