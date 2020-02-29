You are the owner of this article.
Jake Stritesky places fourth at wrestling state
Jake Stritesky places fourth at wrestling state

Stritesky State

Badger's Jake Stritesky, left, gets ready to go against Brett Franklin of Marshfield during a match at the state championship in Madison. 

 Andrew Tucker

MADISON — Badger senior Jake Stritesky capped off his wrestling career today with a fourth-place finish that earned him a spot on the podium at the state tournament in Madison.

Stritesky became the first ever Badger wrestler to qualify for state three times this season, and finished with his highest ranking after taking fifth last season.

The Badger senior won his first match of the day in a tight 4-3 victory over Brett Franklin of Marshfield. The score was tied 2-2 with less than a minute left in the match before Stritesky's winning blow earned him a spot in the bronze-medal match. 

With third-place on the line, Stritesky faced a familiar foe in fellow Southern Lakes Conference grappler Joshua Cherba of Waterford. The Wolverines wrestler got the better of Stritesky by an 8-3 final margin.

+5 Badger wrestling's home scramble

Badger wrestling's home scramble

1 of 5

