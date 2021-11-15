Lake Geneva Badger wrestling now has 50-plus kids in program

For Badger wrestling head coach David Davila, prior to the start of last season it was all about adding kids who were interested in wrestling. He began last season with around 30 wrestlers. Now in year two as head coach, not only was Davila able to retain wrestlers from last season, he was able continue to add to the program. The team now has around 50 student-athletes with the first practice set to begin on November 15.

“It depends on how you define success. It was a COVID-19 year and we were under a lot of duress with everything that was going on,” Davila said. “I think we had around 30 wrestlers and were able to retain 30 wrestlers when it was all said and done. Coming from what it has been the last couple years because numbers were down, I count that as a win.”

A couple kids from the team last season did win. Now graduated Robert Zilskie, who is now wrestling collegiately at Grand Canyon University, and Logan Clausen, who returns for his sophomore season, were state qualifiers.

“They both had high expectations and I thought they worked hard enough to get where they needed to be,” Davila said.

Clausen wrestled in the 106 lbs. weight class last season.

“There were wrestling tournaments all throughout the month of June every Wednesday, so during the offseason we were able to go to three out of the four that were going on,” Davila said. Each of our kids probably got three matches. Our kids are all at different levels, so we’re just looking to get that experience.

Because of the match experience that the kids were able to get this offseason, Davila views it as a productive offseason, but he’s adamant that because it is the offseason he wants the kids to enjoy their summers as high school students.

“It’s not so much about maintaining, adding or losing weight; here at Badger High School, we’re looking for multi-sport athletes,” he said. “When we’re in season, be in that season and let’s focus on that. When it’s the offseason, you can do whatever you need to do.”

Davila is also an assistant football coach at Badger. The Badgers suffered a 14-7 overtime loss in the second-round of the playoffs to Kettle Moraine on Oct. 29. Not only is it a quick transition for him as the coach, but also for the players as many football players will now transition over to the wrestling team, according to Davila.

“I try not to hold any kind of practices or anything like that right away,” he said. “When you’re a football player, let’s be a football player. When you’re a wrestler, let’s be a wrestler.”

Davila feels good about the sense of direction the wrestling program is headed with over 50 wrestlers expected and that’s due in large part to the coaching staff he has put together and the community with the middle school and youth wrestling program.

“The fact that there is that many kids who are interested in coming out to wrestle, we must have done something right last year,” he said. “I’m also recruiting as hard as I can to get as many female wrestlers as possible.”

Davila said it doesn’t matter your gender, he’s looking for it all.

“I know at the middle school they have five female wrestlers and I took a bunch of our female wrestlers down there just so they could see that they’re not the only ones,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re a girl, guy or whatever, just come out and wrestle for me and see if we can teach you something.”

The first matches of the season will be on Thursday, December 2, at Waterford.

“If I’m really going to try and build this program back up it starts with numbers. We’re going to try to toe that line as far as the toughness that wrestling brings, but at the same time, we still want to make it fun,” Davila said. “If I can maintain and retain 50 wrestlers every year and build close to maybe 60, then we can start moving the needle as far as where we want to go with the program.”

