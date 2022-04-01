Linn 8th grader wins USA High School Wrestling National Championship

Carley Ceshker, an eighth grader at Traver School in Linn, has been wrestling since she was 5-years-old. This year, she competed in the 16 and Under High School division USA National Wrestling Tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado. On March 19, she won her weight class at the tournament and secured her third USA national title. Her first two were in the youth division.

Carley defeated the 2021 Pan Am champion from California in the finals and defeated the Tennessee High School girls state champion in the semifinals.

“When I won I was just so proud,” she said. “Seeing my dad so happy made me feel really good.”

Carley is ranked seventh in the country in the high school division in her respective weight class as an eighth grader. She has a total of five freestyle wrestling state championships and has four folkstyle state championships. She wrestles for Ringers Wrestling Club coached by Kevin Bird, Ole D’Alie, Diego Avila and her role model, Kylie Welker.

“I train with Kylie and she has been coaching me since she is injured right now,” she said.

Her goal is to make a world team like Welker, who is from Waterford. Welker became the first commit/signee in the history of the University of Iowa women’s wrestling program in February. She is the top-ranked women’s high school wrestler in the country, according to teamusa.org

“Kylie has been someone I have always looked up to. I’m always with her,” she said. “She motivates me; tells me how I’m doing and teaches me through wrestling positions because she’s been there.”

When Welker visited the University of Iowa on a recruiting visit, she was allowed one guest and chose Carley to go with her. It was an experience she’ll never forget.

“To be able to see all those big athletes at Iowa who are ranked number 2 (in the National Wrestling Coaches Association men’s wrestling rankings) was awesome,” she said. “I got to talk to them and they provided me feedback, which was so cool.”

Carley also spends her time several days a week lifting weights at Evolve Performance Training Center in Lake Geneva.

“Carley is amazing and even if it ends today, she has done more than I ever thought she could on the wrestling mat,” her father Scott Ceshker said. “She’s an amazing kid. There are unexplainable words of what she does and what she continues to accomplish. She’s a very determined girl who’s just built different.”

Carley will be attending Badger High School in the fall where she will continue to wrestle.

“I’m excited to be with a boys team and to see how they come together as a team,” she said.

