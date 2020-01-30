Local wrestlers find individual success

Badger’s wrestling team was back in action with a Southern Lakes Conference matchup against Wilmot Union on Jan. 23, with the Panthers winning 54-22.

While Wilmot won nine forfeits to clinch the match, the Badgers won all five matches that were actually wrestled.

In the 126-pound weight class, Badger Robert Zilskie picked up an 8-2 decision victory over Benson DuChemin. Heavyweight Kyle Freund also picked up a win by decision 3-0 against Ryan Worklan.

Josh Stritesky picked up a major decision victory for the Badgers, beating Asthon Leahy 13-3 in the 113-pound weight class.

Jake Stritesky and Austin Peter picked up pins for Badger, with Stritesky pinning Toby Patterson at 132 pounds and Peter pinning Gabe Handorf in the 138-pound class.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling co-op had a busy week with one dual meet and a pair of tournaments.

First up was a dual meet Jan. 23 against East Troy, which the Trojans won by a 63-6 score.

The ChiefDogs’s only points came in the 145-pound weight class where Raul Rojas pinned Aaron Mueller.