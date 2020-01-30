Local wrestlers find individual success

Badger’s wrestling team was back in action with a Southern Lakes Conference matchup against Wilmot Union on Jan. 23, with the Panthers winning 54-22.
While Wilmot won nine forfeits to clinch the match, the Badgers won all five matches that were actually wrestled.
In the 126-pound weight class, Badger Robert Zilskie picked up an 8-2 decision victory over Benson DuChemin. Heavyweight Kyle Freund also picked up a win by decision 3-0 against Ryan Worklan.
Josh Stritesky picked up a major decision victory for the Badgers, beating Asthon Leahy 13-3 in the 113-pound weight class.
Jake Stritesky and Austin Peter picked up pins for Badger, with Stritesky pinning Toby Patterson at 132 pounds and Peter pinning Gabe Handorf in the 138-pound class.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling co-op had a busy week with one dual meet and a pair of tournaments.
First up was a dual meet Jan. 23 against East Troy, which the Trojans won by a 63-6 score.
The ChiefDogs’s only points came in the 145-pound weight class where Raul Rojas pinned Aaron Mueller.
Next was a trip to Monroe for the Monroe Invitational on Jan. 25, where the ChiefDogs finished ninth out of 11 teams, but saw some individual successes.
In the 132-pound weight class, Christian Carreno went 2-2 to earn a fourth place finish.
At 145 pounds, Rojas won his first two matches to clinch a spot in the finals, but lost to Owen Heiser of Oregon to take second place.
Ashton Robinson had a similar story for BFWB at 120 pounds, winning two matches to qualify for the finals before losing to Tristen Gilbertson of Belmont/Platteville for a second-place finish.
Big Foot/Williams Bay rounded out the week by competing in the Palmyra/Eagle Scramble on Jan. 27, where again they saw solid individual results.
Robinson, Carreno and Rojas put forth the strongest performances for the ChiefDogs, each going 4-1 in their matches. Next up was Julian Klein, who went 3-2 at the 153-pound weight class.
Aaron Rowland went 1-3 at 138, while Ranvir Singh was 1-2 at 160 and Malachi Frederick was 1-1 at 182.