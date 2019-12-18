Local wrestlers lose dual meets

Both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay’s wrestling teams were in action Dec. 12 with a pair of dual meets for the squads.
Badger
The Badgers faced perennial Southern Lakes Conference powerhouse Burlington in their meet, and the Demons got the better of Badger 66-18.
All three of Badger’s wins came by way of a pin.
Josh Stritesky was able to pin 113-pound weight class foe William McCarthy. Jake Stritesky picked up a pin over Nathaniel Cortez in the 132-pound class. And heavyweight Kyle Freund pinned Dalton Baumeister.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
In the ChiefDogs’ dual meet against Watertown Luther Prep on Dec. 12, the BFWB team lost 71-6.
Their lone win came in the 138-pound weight class, where Chrsitian Carreno pinned Jared Dobberstein.
The ChiefDogs also competed in the Whitewater Invite on Dec. 14. Junior Raul Rojas had the best day for the team, going 4-1 in his five matches in the 145-pound weight class.