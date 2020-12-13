New coach takes over Badger wrestling program

There is a new man in charge of the Badger wrestling team as David Davila assumes the role of head coach this winter.

However, he is far from a new face in the Badger sports community.

Davila has been a coach and teacher at the school for nearly two decades, including roles as a football coach, varsity wrestling assistant coach and head coach of the Lake Geneva middle school wrestling program as well.

His first order of business was to bump up the team’s participation numbers, and he succeeded, starting the year with around 30 wrestlers compared to last year’s squad of 20. Now, the key will be making sure the newcomers stick around.

“If I could get the 30 wrestlers we have out, and I could retain them to come out next year, I think we did a good job in the uncertain times we’re in,” Davila said.

To keep the kids interested, Davila aims to shake things up during practices to not only help the wrestlers become more well-rounded athletes, but to have some fun.

