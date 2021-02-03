Seven wrestlers advance in postseason

Both the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling teams stayed alive in the first round of the playoffs.
On Jan. 30, three Badgers and four ChiefDogs finished in second place or better at their respective regional meets on Jan. 30 to advance to the sectional round on Feb. 6.
Badger
All three Badger wrestlers who advanced to the next round won their regional brackets in the Division 1 regional tournament at Wilmot.
Freshman Logan Clausen’s postseason career got off to a great start as he won the 106-pound weight class.
In his first match of the day, he pinned Lilly Canvin of Kenosha Tremper in just 35 seconds. In the finals, it was a much closer bout, with Clausen defeating Wilmot’s Logan Defillippo 2-1 in an ultimate tiebreaker.
Unlike the newcomer Clausen, Badger’s other two regional champions were veteran seniors: Robert Zilske took the top spot at 132 pounds and Austin Peter won the 145-pound bracket.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Zilske pinned Wilmot’s Ashton Leahy at 3:47 in the semifinals. In the final, Zilske won a 10-0 decision over Kenosha Bradford co-op’s Nick Mendoza to claim the regional title.
Peter also started his tournament with a bye. He followed that with a pin in 1:08 against Luke Hogan of Kenosha Indian Trail in the semifinals. The finals featured a tough matchup as Peter faced Riley Dutton of Kenosha Tremper, who came into the tournament ranked as an honorable mention in the WIWrestling.com’s Top 12 rankings. Peter won a 3-2 decision for the championship.
Badger’s three wrestlers will travel up to Brookfield East on Feb. 6 to compete in the sectionals and a chance at a state tournament berth. The top two finishers in each weight class will move on.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
In the Division 2 regional tournament at Delavan-Darien, the ChiefDogs had a pair of second-place finishers as well as two regional champions to send four wrestlers to the next round.
Another freshman kicked off their postseason career with a championship as Chase Rodriguez won the 113-pound bracket.
Following a first-round bye, Rodriguez pinned East Troy’s Jonah Edwards in 4:23 in the semifinals. In the finals, Rodriguez beat Max Hennessey of Delavan-Darien 13-4.
BFWB’s other champion came in the 220-pound weight class as junior Jackson Funderberg took first.
After a bye in the first round, Funderberg pinned his next two opponents. In the semifinals, he pinned Jakob Markley of East Troy in 25 seconds, then pinned Samuel Haeuser of the Racine St. Catherine’s in three minutes to win the weight class.
Junior Cristian Carreno advanced to the sectional meet with a second-place finish at 138.
Carreno started the day with a pin over Clinton’s Ben Jacobs at 3:30. In the semifinals, he won in a 7-2 decision against Mason Maile of Racine St. Cats. The finals were a close defeat for Carreno, as he fell 7-5 to Jacob Dutton of Delavan-Darien.
Fellow junior Nathaniel Hoyt also earned a spot at sectionals by placing second at 170 pounds.
Hoyt started the tournament with a first-round bye, then had a quick win in the semifinals by pinning Nick Durham of Shoreland Lutheran in 28 seconds. In the finals, Hoyt got pinned by Cole Hanson of Delavan-Darien in 1:24.
With a shot at sectionals on the line, Hoyt had to wrestle against East Troy’s Connor Paulin in the wrestleback bracket. Hoyt pinned Paulin in 3:46.
The four ChiefDogs will continue their season on Feb. 6 with a trip up to the sectional meet in Kiel. The top two finishers of each weight class advance to state.