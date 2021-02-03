Seven wrestlers advance in postseason

Both the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling teams stayed alive in the first round of the playoffs.

On Jan. 30, three Badgers and four ChiefDogs finished in second place or better at their respective regional meets on Jan. 30 to advance to the sectional round on Feb. 6.

Badger

All three Badger wrestlers who advanced to the next round won their regional brackets in the Division 1 regional tournament at Wilmot.

Freshman Logan Clausen’s postseason career got off to a great start as he won the 106-pound weight class.

In his first match of the day, he pinned Lilly Canvin of Kenosha Tremper in just 35 seconds. In the finals, it was a much closer bout, with Clausen defeating Wilmot’s Logan Defillippo 2-1 in an ultimate tiebreaker.

Unlike the newcomer Clausen, Badger’s other two regional champions were veteran seniors: Robert Zilske took the top spot at 132 pounds and Austin Peter won the 145-pound bracket.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Zilske pinned Wilmot’s Ashton Leahy at 3:47 in the semifinals. In the final, Zilske won a 10-0 decision over Kenosha Bradford co-op’s Nick Mendoza to claim the regional title.