Three Badger wrestlers close career at state meet

MADISON — With three wrestlers competing in Madison at the Feb. 27-29 state meet, the Badger team had its largest contingent vying for a state title since the program sent four up to the capital in 2013.
This year’s group matched that quantity with quality, as Kyle Freund and Josh Stritesky both picked up their first state wins, and Jake Stritesky hit the podium with a fourth-place finish in the best state meet of his career.
Head coach Hank Peters says every year the goal is to bring multiple wrestlers up to state so that the athletes can experience the highs and lows of the state meet together. For the three Badger seniors to be able to pick up a win on top of enjoying the grandest stage makes it even better.
“Getting your hand raised in Madison in front of all these people just adds onto the experience,” Peters said.
Badger’s best performance of the meet came courtesy of its most experienced state-meet competitor, as three-time state participant Jake Stritesky placed fourth in the 132-pound weight class in an improvement over last year’s fifth-place finish.
He started the meet strong, defeating Aidan Ford of Slinger by an 11-10 decision in the first round, then topping Sam Lorenz of Waunakee in an 8-3 decision to earn himself a spot in the semi-finals.
In the semi-finals match, Stritesky faced Cody Minor of Ashwaubenon, who won last year’s 113-pound state title. The former title-winner was able to come out on top over the Badger senior, winning 8-4 to send Stritesky to the consolation bracket.
Stritesky was able to win a close match in his first bout in the consolation rounds, beating Marshfield’s Brett Franklin 4-3. The two were tied 2-2 with just 45 seconds left in the match before Stritesky was able to pick up a pair of points to finish off his foe and advance to the third-place match.
A familiar foe awaited in the bronze-medal match, as Stritesky was set to face fellow Southern Lakes Conference wrestler Joshua Cherba of Waterford. When the two faced off in the regular season, Cherba won a close bout 5-3.
Stritesky said he felt confident going into the match, since he was not facing a brand new opponent. But that familiarity went both ways.
“It makes it easier because you know exactly what he’s going to do, but he also knows what I’m going to do,” Stritesky said.
Cherba was able to take a 2-0 lead in the first period that slowly grew from there, eventually winning 8-3 to claim third place and put Stritesky in fourth
While the season did not end in a state championship like he may have hoped, Stritesky enjoyed his final high school season.
“It went by really fast; it felt like I just started the season. It was really fun, and I had a lot of success this year,” Stritesky said.
The state meet will not be the end of his career, though; Jake Stritesky will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in college next year.
Jake was not the only Stritesky to shine on the state meet stage, as twin brother Josh Stritesky competed for Badger in the 113-pound weight class.
This was the first time that Josh had qualified for the state meet in his career, but in supporting Jake the past two years, he had been in the stands wishing he was down on the mats.
“You see people that go to state, and you’ve beat them before, and if you don’t make it, you’re like, ‘I could be here,’” Josh said.
Josh had the toughest first-round matchup of the three Badgers, facing off against Justin Groshek of Stevens Point, who came into the match with an undefeated 46-0 record. Groshek defeated Stritesky by way of a pin, before dominating his way through the remainder of the bracket to claim the state title at the end of the weekend.
Despite the early setback, Stritesky bounced back in the consolation bracket with a 5-3 win over Brent Miller of Germantown.
As someone who has wrestled since he was a kid, Josh has plenty of matches under his belt, but defeating Miller is up at the top of the list.
“Definitely one of the proudest wins I’ve ever had,” Stritesky said. “Those matches mean a lot more.”
The run came to an end in the second consolation round, as Stritesky lost a 7-3 decision to Southern Lakes Conference foe Jaden Bird of Burlington.
Badger’s third state meet competitor was Freund, the team’s heavyweight, who also made his state meet debut this year.
While Freund admitted he was nervous just before the start of his first match, it did not stop him from picking up a win, defeating John Pekar of Franklin by an 8-4 decision.
In the second round, Freund was pinned by Donoven Acevedo of New Berlin West/Eisenhower, which sent him to the consolation round. Freund was able to pick up a second win there, defeating Shaquielle Harrell of Wauwatosa West/East in a 6-2 decision.
Freund lost his second consolation match by way of a pin from Merrill’s Zach Iribarren. But the fact that he was able to pick up a pair of wins in the state meet validated the hard work Freund put in over his career.
“If you just lost, it’s like, you made it but you didn’t really achieve anything. The wins added to a good send-off,” Freund said.
For the three seniors, it was a great weekend to cap their Badger wrestling careers, and by accomplishing things most wrestlers across the state only dream of, they made memories that will last a lifetime.
“They can all go home and sit there and say, ‘I won a match at the state tournament,’ which is pretty awesome,” Peters said.