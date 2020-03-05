Three Badger wrestlers close career at state meet

“It went by really fast; it felt like I just started the season. It was really fun, and I had a lot of success this year,” Stritesky said.

The state meet will not be the end of his career, though; Jake Stritesky will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in college next year.

Jake was not the only Stritesky to shine on the state meet stage, as twin brother Josh Stritesky competed for Badger in the 113-pound weight class.

This was the first time that Josh had qualified for the state meet in his career, but in supporting Jake the past two years, he had been in the stands wishing he was down on the mats.

“You see people that go to state, and you’ve beat them before, and if you don’t make it, you’re like, ‘I could be here,’” Josh said.

Josh had the toughest first-round matchup of the three Badgers, facing off against Justin Groshek of Stevens Point, who came into the match with an undefeated 46-0 record. Groshek defeated Stritesky by way of a pin, before dominating his way through the remainder of the bracket to claim the state title at the end of the weekend.

Despite the early setback, Stritesky bounced back in the consolation bracket with a 5-3 win over Brent Miller of Germantown.