Three Badger wrestlers qualify for state

Three Badger students will compete at the Feb. 27 state wrestling meet in Madison.

The seniors, Jake Stritesky, Josh Stritesky and Kyle Freund all qualified for the championship meet.

In order to make state, the wrestlers needed to finish in second place or better at the sectional meet in Janesville on Saturday, which they did as Josh Stritesky placed second while Jake Stritesky and Freund took first place.

This marks the third season in a row that Jake Stritesky will compete in Madison, but for Josh Stritesky and Freund, this year's trip will be their first time competing in the championship meet.

