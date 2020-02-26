Three Badgers make wrestling state meet

Three Badger senior wrestlers will cap their season and career off on the state’s biggest stage as Jake Stritesky, Josh Stritesky and Kyle Freund all qualified for the Feb. 27 state championship wrestling meet in Madison.
To make it to the state tournament, the three Badgers needed to take second place or better during the Feb. 22 sectional meet in Oconomowoc. While they all made it to Madison, they took three different paths to qualify.
Jake Stritesky had the path of least resistance among the three Badgers, quickly pinning his first two opponents before defeating Trenton Dow of Stoughton by a 10-0 major decision in the finals to win the 132-pound sectional bracket.
This was the third year in a row that Jake won his sectional bracket, taking first in the 113-pound class as a sophomore and the 120-pound weight class as a junior, becoming the first three-time state meet qualifier in Badger history.
While Jake Stritesky’s easy ride through sectionals made his state meet qualification easy, head coach Hank Peters worries that the lack of intense matches could be a detriment. However, Peters is prepared to take on that problem head-on.
“It is our job as coaches to make sure he is ready mentally to have the best tournament,” Peters said.
Freund also took first place at sectionals, claiming the top spot in the heavyweight bracket for his first sectional win.
The Badger heavyweight got a quick pin in his first match, setting him up for a semifinals match against Garner Simmons of Oconomowoc. Simmons had a slight upper hand early in the match, and Freund trailed 4-3 at the end of the second period.
Early in the third period, Freund tied the match before scoring the winning point with less than a minute remaining in the match to clinch the 6-5 victory and earn a spot in the state meet.
All year, Freund’s biggest strength has been his ability to outwork his opponents and wear them out by the end of the match, which was the exact reason he will be wrestling with confidence in Madison.
“He stuck to his game plan and proved to himself he deserves to be wrestling at state,” Peters said.
With his spot at state locked up, Freund still had to wrestle in the finals with the sectional title on the line. Facing off against Griffin Empey of Stoughton, Freund was able to win the sectional crown by a 5-2 decision.
This marks the first time Freund has qualified for the state meet after just barely missing qualification a season ago.
Badger’s third state meet qualifier was Josh Stritesky, who punched his ticket to state with a second-place sectional finish at the 113-pound weight class.
Josh Stritesky cruised to victory in his first two matches, picking up a technical fall in the first and a pin in the second to send him to the finals. In the last match, Stritesky faced a familiar foe, Quintin Wolbert, who beat him earlier this season.
Much like in their previous matchup, Josh Stritesky built up a lead early in the match, but one slip up late in the match led to a Wolbert pin to beat the Badger grappler.
Despite the loss in the finals, Peters is confident that Josh can finish his senior season with a bang on the state meet podium.
“I think it would be a great end to a long career if Josh came home with some hardware,” Peters said.
Not every Badger that traveled to Oconomowoc will be making their way to Madison, though, as two wrestlers saw their season come to a close in the sectional meet.
In the 145-pound weight class, Brandon Martinez won his first match of the day, but fell in his next two to place fourth. Nonetheless, it was a successful year in total for the senior, who missed the entirety of last season and half of this one due to an injury, but finished the year with a solid postseason run.
Junior Robert Zilskie finished one place better at third in the 120-pound weight class. After a first round win, Zilskie faced a reigning state champion Nicolar Rivera of Stoughton, who pinned the Badger junior.
Zilskie did not give up, though, winning his third place match 4-2 in a sudden victory over Trayton Torres of Elkhorn. With a shot at second place on the line, Zilskie fell to Royce Nilo of Milton by a 7-2 decision.
As the only junior that made it to sectionals for Badger, despite missing state, Zilskie earned valuable experience that he can use for the next 12 months to try to get a shot at redemption.
“He realized what he is capable of accomplishing and I hope it leaves some motivation to work his tail off in the off season,” Peters said.
All three wrestlers will compete in their first matches during the afternoon on Feb. 27, and depending on how they perform, could continue to compete on Feb. 28 and 29 as well.
Josh Stritesky, who ranks 10th in the state in the 113-pound weight class, has a difficult first match ahead of him, facing off against senior Justin Groshek of Stevens Point, who ranks third in the state. Groshek has finished on the state meet top-six podium each of the first three years of his career and heads into the state meet with a 42-0 record this season.
If Josh Stritesky is hoping for revenge against Wolbert for the sectional defeat, the two would both need to make deep tournament runs, with matchups in the finals or the consolation finals as the only possibilities.
At 132-pounds, Jake Stritesky has the most state experience for the Badgers, with two previous trips to Madison, including a fifth-place finish at 120 pounds to reach the podium last year.
In his first match of the meet, Jake Stritesky will be the higher ranked wrestler, with a fifth ranking compared to the ninth ranking of Aidan Ford of Slinger.
Perhaps the toughest foe in the bracket for Jake will be Cody Minor of Ashwaubenon, who won the 113-pound title last season before jumping up to 132 pounds this year. Stritesky and Minor could meet up as early as the third round, if both wrestlers win their first two matches.
Freund is in a similar situation to Stritesky, heading into the tournament with a fourth ranking in the heavyweight class, compared to the 10th ranking of first-round opponent John Pekar of Franklin.
The heavyweight class will be one of the most hotly contested brackets of the weekend, as returning champion senior Max Meeuwsen of Bay Port looks to defend his title, meanwhile, senior Cullen Quick of Menasha comes into the meet with a 46-0 record.