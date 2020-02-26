Three Badgers make wrestling state meet

As the only junior that made it to sectionals for Badger, despite missing state, Zilskie earned valuable experience that he can use for the next 12 months to try to get a shot at redemption.

“He realized what he is capable of accomplishing and I hope it leaves some motivation to work his tail off in the off season,” Peters said.

All three wrestlers will compete in their first matches during the afternoon on Feb. 27, and depending on how they perform, could continue to compete on Feb. 28 and 29 as well.

Josh Stritesky, who ranks 10th in the state in the 113-pound weight class, has a difficult first match ahead of him, facing off against senior Justin Groshek of Stevens Point, who ranks third in the state. Groshek has finished on the state meet top-six podium each of the first three years of his career and heads into the state meet with a 42-0 record this season.

If Josh Stritesky is hoping for revenge against Wolbert for the sectional defeat, the two would both need to make deep tournament runs, with matchups in the finals or the consolation finals as the only possibilities.

At 132-pounds, Jake Stritesky has the most state experience for the Badgers, with two previous trips to Madison, including a fifth-place finish at 120 pounds to reach the podium last year.