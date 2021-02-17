Three wrestlers lose matches at state meet

Both the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling teams were represented at the state meet on Feb. 13, but the three wrestlers there came up empty.

The Badgers competed in the Division 1 tournament in Kaukana, marking the seventh year in a row that Badger had at least one wrestler in the championship meet. Big Foot/Williams Bay’s trip to state at Adams-Friendship High School was the program’s first since 2016.

Badger

At 106 pounds, freshman Logan Clausen was ranked seventh out of the eight in the bracket, according to the poll from WIWrestling.com. His first round opponent Travis Moelter of River Falls was ranked fourth.

Moelter pinned Clausen in 3:07 to send the Badger wrestler to the consolation bracket. There he faced third-ranked Riley Nilo of Milton. Clausen lasted a bit longer in that bout, though Nilo pinned him at 3:49.

Badger’s other state competitor was senior Robert Zilske at 132 pounds. Zilske ranked eighth and faced Jager Eisch of Kaukauna, who was ranked second and undefeated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zilske went the distance, but lost in a major decision 13-2. Eisch went on to win the state title in the 132-pound class.