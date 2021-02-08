Three wrestlers punch ticket to state; Two from Badger, one from Big Foot

Clausen earned his spot at state in commanding fashion, defeating wrestle-back bracket champion Colin Wasley of Waukesha South with a pin in 45 seconds.

Zilske’s run to qualify for the state meet featured wins over a number of the state’s best.

In the first round, Zilske faced Fahad Aziz of Franklin, who was an honorable mention in the Top 12 rankings from WIWrestling.com. Zilske was able to defeat Aziz in a 7-2 decision.

Next up was Brookfield East’s Brett Skraug, who ranked eighth in the state at 132 pounds. Zilske’s upset win over Skraug was even closer than the first round win, defeating the Brookfield native in a 4-3 decision.

Zilske could not upset three opponents in a row, losing by a 15-0 technical fall in the finals against Cade Willis of Union Grove, who ranked third in the state for the weight class.

With Skraug being the wrestle-back champion, Zilske clinched the second place spot with a bye.

After finishing third at sectionals in the 120-pound weight class last season, barely missing out on making state, Zilske was able to cap his career by qualifying to wrestle on the state’s biggest stage.