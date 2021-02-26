Three wrestling underdogs cap season at state

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 wrestling season, there was no guarantee that either Badger or Big Foot/Williams Bay would be represented at the state meet.
The ChiefDogs had no state qualifiers since 2016. The Badgers had sent someone six years in a row, but all three of their state wrestlers from last year graduated.
But at the end of the year, two Badgers and one ChiefDog had earned spots at state.
Junior Jackson Funderburg has always been a football player first, and a wrestler second. So, knowing how much effort and time some of the single-sport wrestlers put into their craft, he did not expect to be in contention when practices began.
“It’s a very hard accomplishment to get to and I didn’t know what the season would be like with Covid and everything. It was not my original goal,” Funderburg said.
It did not take long for his impact to be felt. Head coach Tyler Heck said that after the first meet of the year he realized just how talented Funderburg was
“Against East Troy, he had an exhibition against their 195-pounder who’s pretty tough and worked him pretty well. I think that was the first time where I was like ‘hey, he’s got a really good shot,’” Heck said.
At Badger, first year head coach David Davila came into the season with modest goals in his mind. He wanted to attract as many wrestlers to the team as he could, and have them enjoy their time enough to come back next year.
When freshman Logan Clausen and senior Robert Zilske qualified for state, it was a perfect end to his first year at the helm.
“I think if we reflect on the goals we set, we hit every one of them,” Davila said. “These guys advancing to state was the icing on the cake for the season.”
Clausen came in as an accomplished youth wrestler, but making the jump from competing against middle school kids to high school seniors can be quite a learning curve, especially when wrestling in the state’s lightest weight class.
For Zilske, his wrestling career had been a string of near-misses: He finished one place away from qualifying for state three times as a youth wrestler. As a junior he took third at sectionals when the top two finishers advanced.
He turned all that disappointment into motivation to thrive in his senior year.
“I was down, but for this year I focused on making sure that wouldn’t happen,” Zilske said. “I really had it all in my head that I had to win it here.”
Funderburg, Zilske and Clausen all won key matches during the season that convinced themselves and their coaches that making state was a real possibility.
They each won their respective regional brackets to advance to the sectional meet.
At sectionals, Zilske and Clausen qualified for the Division 1 state meet by finishing second, while Funderburg won his bracket and advanced to the Division 2 meet.
In the week between sectionals and state, the two teams had different schools of thought on how to approach their upcoming matches.
At Big Foot, Funderburg watched plenty of film of past matches of his first- round opponent, then practiced techniques based on what he anticipated his foe probably do.
For the Badger wrestlers, they started the week off with film study as well, but near the end of the week, Davila had a novel approach. He utilized meditation, breathing exercises and visualization techniques to make sure the athletes were mentally ready for their big moment.
Despite the preparations, none of the three wrestlers won a match at state. But they all found silver linings to their seasons.
Funderburg said now that he has had a taste of the state meet, he is looking forward to another chance in his senior year. “Knowing I have the possibility to do it again is really exciting,” he said.
That same possibility is amplified for the freshman Clausen, who has three more shots at the state tournament. He said that he hopes the experience he gained this season, and perhaps other seasons too, could someday lead to the sport’s biggest accomplishment.
“I feel like I can always improve so I think I can get better and better, and hopefully get first one day at state,” Clausen said.
The senior Zilske, however, does not have any more chances. But he said he is grateful that he had a chance to participate in the state meet after so many close calls.
“I’d say that was really special to me,” Zilske said. “In youth and even into high school, I never qualified for the state tournament. But this year I was super excited I made it.”