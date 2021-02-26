Three wrestling underdogs cap season at state

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 wrestling season, there was no guarantee that either Badger or Big Foot/Williams Bay would be represented at the state meet.

The ChiefDogs had no state qualifiers since 2016. The Badgers had sent someone six years in a row, but all three of their state wrestlers from last year graduated.

But at the end of the year, two Badgers and one ChiefDog had earned spots at state.

Junior Jackson Funderburg has always been a football player first, and a wrestler second. So, knowing how much effort and time some of the single-sport wrestlers put into their craft, he did not expect to be in contention when practices began.

“It’s a very hard accomplishment to get to and I didn’t know what the season would be like with Covid and everything. It was not my original goal,” Funderburg said.

It did not take long for his impact to be felt. Head coach Tyler Heck said that after the first meet of the year he realized just how talented Funderburg was

“Against East Troy, he had an exhibition against their 195-pounder who’s pretty tough and worked him pretty well. I think that was the first time where I was like ‘hey, he’s got a really good shot,’” Heck said.