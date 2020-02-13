Two Badger wrestlers win conference crowns

The wrestling post season got underway this past weekend, and the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay teams took part in their respective conference championship meets.
Badger
The Badgers only had four wrestlers compete in the Southern Lakes Conference tournament Feb. 8 in Lake Geneva, but what they lacked in quantity they made up for in quality, with three of those wrestlers making the finals and two of them being crowned conference champions.
Austin Peter was the only Badger who was not a senior, and while the junior grappler did not finish as high as his senior teammates, he finished the meet strong with a pin against Caleb Cozad of Union Grove in his last match to place fifth in the 138-pound division.
Senior Josh Stritesky had a milestone moment in the conference tournament, pinning Ashton Leahy of Wilmot in the semifinals of the 113-pound bracket to pick up his 100th career win. He was not able to win in the finals, facing the bronze-medalist from last season’s state tournament, Jaden Bird of Burlington, though the loss still earned a second-place finish for Stritesky.
Josh’s brother, Jake Stritesky, competed a couple of weight classes higher in the 132-pound bracket, and Jake Stritesky claimed a Southern Lakes Conference title for the third time in his career, after winning the 126-pound class as a junior and the 113-pound class as a sophomore.
Jake Stritesky’s biggest win of the day came in the finals where he faced off against one of the top wrestlers in the state, and a frequent offseason workout partner, Cade Willis of Union Grove. Williams came into the match ranked number one in the state in the 132-pound weight class. Stritesky was able to defeat Willis by a 7-4 score.
The most impressive part of the match for head coach Hank Peters was the fact that Stritesky did not sit on his haunches once he built up a lead.
“He could have coasted the rest of the match, but he stayed aggressive and offense-minded, firing off a couple of shots to try and build his lead,” Peters said.
With that third career conference title, Stritesky becomes only the second Badger wrestler to win the Southern Lakes championship three times, matching the feat that John Leibforth accomplished from 2008 to 2011.
Badger’s heavyweight, Kyle Freund, also won a Southern Lakes Conference championship, taking the title for the second season in a row and finishing off a two-year streak without losing a match in conference play.
Freund was able to defeat Andrew Tucknott of Wilmot by a 3-1 decision in the semifinals, then claimed the crown with a 5-0 decision over Christopher Christiansen of Westosha Central in the finale.
Peters said that Freund’s key to victory all year has been to work so hard in practice that he is able to outlast his opponents by the time the competitions roll around.
“It’s a huge advantage at his weight class to be able to push your opponent past their endurance, and he’s mentally broken a lot of his opponents that way,” Peters said.
Freund is the first Badger heavyweight to win two conference titles in his career.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs co-op competed Feb. 8 in the Rock Valley Conference in Whitewater, with three wrestlers placing at the meet.
Raul Rojas went 2-2 in the meet, including a pin against Beloit Turner’s Jackson Burk in his last match of the day to claim a fifth-place finish in the 145-pound weight class.
Two ChiefDogs wrestlers finished one place better with fourth-place finishes.
In the 120-pound class, Ashton Robinson picked up a pair of pins to give himself a shot at third place, but came up just short in the last round in an 8-3 decision against Seth Mansfield from Brodhead/Juda to place fourth.
At 132 pounds, Christian Carreno was able to qualify for the third-place match, but a pin at the hands of Sawyer Strouse from Edgerton gave Carreno a fourth-place finish.
Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay will continue the post season Feb. 15 with the regional meet, as both teams travel to Beloit Memorial.