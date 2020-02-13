Two Badger wrestlers win conference crowns

Jake Stritesky’s biggest win of the day came in the finals where he faced off against one of the top wrestlers in the state, and a frequent offseason workout partner, Cade Willis of Union Grove. Williams came into the match ranked number one in the state in the 132-pound weight class. Stritesky was able to defeat Willis by a 7-4 score.

The most impressive part of the match for head coach Hank Peters was the fact that Stritesky did not sit on his haunches once he built up a lead.

“He could have coasted the rest of the match, but he stayed aggressive and offense-minded, firing off a couple of shots to try and build his lead,” Peters said.

With that third career conference title, Stritesky becomes only the second Badger wrestler to win the Southern Lakes championship three times, matching the feat that John Leibforth accomplished from 2008 to 2011.

Badger’s heavyweight, Kyle Freund, also won a Southern Lakes Conference championship, taking the title for the second season in a row and finishing off a two-year streak without losing a match in conference play.

Freund was able to defeat Andrew Tucknott of Wilmot by a 3-1 decision in the semifinals, then claimed the crown with a 5-0 decision over Christopher Christiansen of Westosha Central in the finale.