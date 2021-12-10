Watch now: Badger wrestling falls to Union Grove in home opener

Badger wrestling faced a tough test in their opener against Union Grove Thursday night, Dec. 9, at Badger High School, losing by a final score 59-24.

This was Badger’s second varsity meet of the season. Waterford defeated Badger 48-30 back on Dec. 2.

Badger sophomore Logan Clausen, who had an outstanding freshman year on the mat qualifying for state last season, earned a free six points for Badger because Union Grove had to forfeit with no 106 lbs. wrestler available. The same went for 113 lbs. freshman Payton Steadman who did not have an opponent. Badger ran into the same issue, however, with not having a wrestler compete in the weight classes of 132, 170 and 195 lbs. resulting in a forfeit and a free 18 points.

The first wrestler on the mat for Badger was 126 lbs. senior Andrew Kha, who was pinned by Union Grove freshman Lucas Wright for six points. Union Grove got out a 12-0 lead before 138 lbs. Badger freshman Mason Smith won by way of a pin over sophomore Ben Jenks of Union Grove in just 20 seconds into the first round.

“Mason is a freshman who was one of our kids club wrestlers who came through the program and I thought he looked good out there,” Badger head coach David Davila said.

The pins kept coming throughout the night for Union Grove, getting out to a 54-6 lead. Badger sophomore Jackson Braden, the heavyweight on the team, earned a pin over Union Grove’s Marshall Owen to earn another six points.

“Union Grove is tough. “They’re a tough team and have a great program,” Davilla said.

While the score may have seemed lopsided, Davilla understands that it’s early in the season for his young team that contains two freshmen, five sophomores, three juniors and one senior.

“We are a young team and it shows with some of the inexperience we had on the mat,” he said. “But it’s not about where we are, it’s about where we’re going to be at the end of the season. We’re just going to continue to work.”

Results:

126 lbs. Wright over Kha by way of a fall (pin).

132 lbs. Kaiden Jacobsen (Union Grove): Wins by forfeit (no opponent).

136 lbs. Smith (Badger) over Jenks (Union Grove) (Fall 0:20)

145 lbs. Riley Storm-Voltz (Union Grove) over Badger sophomore Eli Brummet (Fall: 1:56).

152 lbs. Noah Petrick (Union Grove) over Badger junior Keegan Madden (Fall 1:28).

160 lbs. Cooper Willis (Union Grove) over Badger junior Santino Butitta (Fall 3:24).

170 lbs. Travis Moore (Union Grove) wins by forfeit.

182 lbs. Gianni Scacco (Union Grove) over Badger sophomore Christian Wolf (Fall 1:10).

195 lbs. Sawyer Rewolinski (Union Grove) over Badger junior Taylor O’Laughlin (Fall 3:24).

220 lbs. William Jenks (Union Grove) wins by forfeit.

285. Braden (Badger) over Owen (Union Grove) (Fall 3:38).

106 lbs. Clausen (Badger) wins by forfeit.

113 lbs. Steadman (Badger) wins by forfeit.

120 lbs. Cole Dummer (Union Grove) over Badger sophomore Joey Bortolis (Badger) (Technical fall, 15-0, 4:00).

