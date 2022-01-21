Watch now: Badger wrestling goes down to the wire in loss to Delavan-Darien

It was a competitive dual meet throughout between the Lake Geneva Badgers and the Delavan-Darien Comets Thursday night, Jan. 20, with Delavan-Darien coming out on top with a comeback victory of 37-36 over the Badgers in the final match at of the dual at Delavan-Darien High School.

Up 6-0 after a forfeit by Badger, junior Santino Buttita was able to tie things up at 6-6 with 24 seconds remaining in the first period with a pin over Delavan-Darien senior Owen Chelminiak at 160 lbs. After another forfeit by Badger to give the lead back to the Comets, Badger’s Evan Phillips pinned his opponent after going up 9-3 in the second period to knot it up back to 12-12.

In the 220 lbs. match, Badger freshman Yandel Flores got out to a 10-1 lead after the first period in route to what would have been a win by a major decision. But Delavan-Darien senior Alejandro Echeverria-Lima responded with a pin fall over Flores to get the win and give the Comets the lead once again of 18-12.

The dual continued to go back and forth, with Badger sophomore heavyweight Jackson Braden getting the pin over Delavan-Darien senior Logan Hermann with 1:12 left in the third period. Up until then, Braden held just a 1-0 lead after the second after he made an escape (worth one point).

All knotted up at 18-18, Badger freshman Payton Steadman won by a forfeit at 106 lbs. followed by a dominant performance by Badger sophomore Logan Clausen in the 113 lbs. weight class. Clausen got the pin in the third, but had a commanding 14-0 advantage at the time of the pin fall to put Badger on top 30-18.

But the Comets would respond winning the next two matches, the first by forfeit and a win by major decision by Delavan-Darien senior Max Hennessey at 126 lbs. worth four points to bring them within two of the lead 30-28.

Badger freshman Mason Smith, 132 lbs. pinned his opponent with 1:25 left in the first period to give the Badgers an eight-point lead with two matches left in the dual.

Delavan-Darien junior Gavin Barnes defeated Badger’s Landon Boyd by a 5-2 decision (worth three points) at 145 lbs. to bring the score to 36-31 with one match left.

Badger freshman Jonathan Luciano and Delavan-Darien junior Alex Papcke certainly made the last match entertaining. Luciano had a 6-0 advantage after the first and came within seconds of defeating his opponent by pin fall at the end of the first before time expired. Papcke, down 7-2 late in the second, was able to pin Luciano to earn six points and get the one-point comeback victory.

“That was exciting and the crowd was in it,” Badger head wrestling coach David Davila said. “That was good for wrestling.”

Though his team lost in a shootout that came down to one point in the final match, Davila is proud of his team and likes where this team is headed and shown the last few weeks.

“Our last two duals before this we lost by six and this one came down to point,” he said. “We talk about who’s going to win the race at the end of the season as far as who gets better and we’re closing the gap as a team. I’m excited because are kids are young. They now have experience, we have youth, so we’ll see how things go.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.