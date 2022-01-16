Watch now: Badger wrestling hosts scramble, Clausen places 1st

The Badger wrestling team hosted their first full wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 15, which included 12 other teams. A total of nine Badger wrestlers placed in the event. It was a Badger scramble that was very fitting of its name, having several matches at one time on many different mats inside a packed gym at Badger High School.

Badger sophomore Logan Clausen, 106 lbs. topped in his weight class and came in first out of six other wrestlers in his category. In won all five of his matches that he participated in, three of which came by pin fall, one by a major decision (10-1) and another match where he defeated his opponent with ease by a final score of 7-1 decision. Clausen came into the tournament with a 17-4 individual overall record.

Clausen won his first round match over Cedarburg sophomore Bailey Grudzinski by pin fall just 25 seconds into his match. He won his second match in an easy decision over West Bend East freshman Jacob Hillshafer followed by another pin fall only 38 seconds in against Kaukauna junior Michael Posorski. Clausen defeated Nicolet freshman Rilan Smith by major decision in the fourth and sealing first place finish with a pin fall over Kenosha Indian Trail senior Karina Torres 1:25 seconds into the first period of round 5.

Badger sophomore Joey Bortolus finished eighth out of 11 wrestlers in the 120 lbs. weight class, earning a pin fall victory in 2:36 in his first match. Badger freshman Mason Smith also placed fourth in the 132 lbs. weight class out of seven. Mason Smith had a pin fall victory 5:12 into his first match against Cedarburg freshman Evan Sova. That was followed up by a bye in the second round before he was defeated in round 3 by Kaukana junior Connor Smith who placed first in the weight class.

Badger sophomore Eli Brummett came in 10th in his 145 lbs. weight class and Badger’s Landon Boyd came in ninth weighing in at 152 lbs. Badger junior Santino Butitta, 160 lbs., placed eighth in his weight class and junior Robert Mayorga came in sixth at 182 lbs.

Badger junior EJ Gritzner placed seventh at 220 lbs. winning his first match in round 3 over Union Grove senior Williams Jenks by pin fall 2:15 seconds into his match. The final wrestler for Badger, sophomore heavyweight sophomore Jackson Braden seventh out of 10 wrestlers in his weight class.

Badger will be back on the wresting mat Thursday, Jan. 20, at Delavan-Darien High School with junior varsity at 6 p.m. followed by varsity at 7 p.m.

