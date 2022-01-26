Watch now: Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling takes down Edgerton in final regular season dual on senior night

It was a special night for the seniors on the Big Foot/Williams Bay senior wrestlers on senior night and it was even more special for the team as a whole coming back and defeating Edgerton 37-36 in their final regular season dual on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Big Foot High School.

"We have never beat Edgerton since the seniors came in as freshman, so this is the one they wanted," Big Foot/Williams Bay head wrestling coach Tyler Heck said.

Edgerton began the dual with a 12-0 advantage after a couple forfeits by the Chiefs’ wrestling team due to not having a wrestler in the 182 lbs. and 195 lbs. weight class.

Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Jax Hertel, who normally wrestles at 195 lbs., took on Edgerton 220 lbs. freshman Sean Allison. Despite the difference in size, the experience seemed to take over in favor of Hertel. He got out to an early 4-0 advantage after a couple takedowns before he was able to pin Allison with two seconds left in the first period to get Big Foot/Williams Bay on the board with six points.

Eddy Malbaes, a junior for Big Foot/Williams Bay in the 285 lbs. weight class, was pinned by Edgerton junior Jacob Wienke as time expired in the first. Edgerton got another six points with Wienke’s pin fall victory to take a 24-6 lead.

Up next for Big Foot/Williams Bay was 120 lbs. sophomore Chase Rodriguez and he seemed to light a fire under his team and the Big Foot student section with his dominant performance on the mat against Edgerton freshman Noah Reilly. Rodriguez got two immediate takedowns (two points each) and a reversal (three points) to go up 7-1 early in the first period. As the clocked ticked down, Rodriguez was able to get Reilly’s shoulders down for the required two seconds.

The first senior to wrestle for the Chiefs was 126 lbs. Austin Cocroft. Cocroft, while he didn’t get a pin, handled Edgerton senior Justin Clark from start to finish in the maximum of six minutes in a wrestling match to earn three points for his team. Cocroft shut his opponent out 8-0 at the end of the third. That win was preceded by another six points from senior Ashton Robinson at 132 lbs. by way of a forfeit to bring Edgerton’s lead down to just two.

Down 24-22, Big Foot/Williams Bay 138 lbs. Christian Carreno also won by a decision (5-2) to give the Chiefs their first team lead of the night at 25-24.

That lead was extended by 145 lbs. senior Ashton Robinson getting the pin fall over Edgerton sophomore Damian Johnson with just 10 seconds left in the second period. Nate Hoyt, a 152 lbs. senior for Big Foot/Williams Bay made quick work of his Edgerton opponent, getting the pin fall victory over him in the first round.

With two matches left in the dual, Big Foot/Williams Bay had a 13-point lead, which put Edgerton's chance of winning out of reach. That didn't mean they didn't make it close. The Crimson Tide closed out the meet with two consecutive pins by freshman Zack Troeger over Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Will Wojick and Caleb Davis over Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Basil Demco at 170 lbs.

“We knew coming in it was going to be close and we knew we matched up with them really well,” Heck said. “The guys came out with a ton of energy and they wanted it. They went out there and took care of business.”

The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling team will once again be back on the mat Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Rock Valley Conference Tournament beginning at 9 a.m., at Broadhead High School.

“Obviously, I’d love to place in the top as a team,” Heck said. “I think that would be huge. I believe we have the team to do it and I think we can come out of there with one or two champs as well.”

