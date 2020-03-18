Wrestling programs struggle to keep kids interested

While there were some talented wrestlers in the area this winter, it was a rough season for the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling teams.

Both squads struggled to field a full varsity lineup, typically with only six or seven weight classes filled, out of 14 total. Because of the number of forfeits they allowed, each team won only one dual meet apiece, and lost a handful of matches by large margins.

According to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association director of communications Todd Clark, wrestling participation has dropped around the state as a whole. In the 2008-09 season, there were 7,712 wrestlers in the state. But by the end of the 2018-19 year, there were only 6,589.

The state association is concerned about the drop, and is looking for ways to reverse the trend.

“There’s been discussions along the way about what we can do to enhance participation,” Clark said.

It is clear that the participation numbers are dropping, but what is not clear is why.

Many people involved with the sport agree that there are likely a variety of reasons for the decline. But many also have different opinions on what those reasons may be.