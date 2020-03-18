Wrestling programs struggle to keep kids interested

While there were some talented wrestlers in the area this winter, it was a rough season for the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling teams.
Both squads struggled to field a full varsity lineup, typically with only six or seven weight classes filled, out of 14 total. Because of the number of forfeits they allowed, each team won only one dual meet apiece, and lost a handful of matches by large margins.
According to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association director of communications Todd Clark, wrestling participation has dropped around the state as a whole. In the 2008-09 season, there were 7,712 wrestlers in the state. But by the end of the 2018-19 year, there were only 6,589.
The state association is concerned about the drop, and is looking for ways to reverse the trend.
“There’s been discussions along the way about what we can do to enhance participation,” Clark said.
It is clear that the participation numbers are dropping, but what is not clear is why.
Many people involved with the sport agree that there are likely a variety of reasons for the decline. But many also have different opinions on what those reasons may be.
An idea that Badger head coach Hank Peters put forth is that in the past couple of years, the schools have been offering a wider variety of after-school activities than they had before. As more sports and clubs become available, the number of people in any one activity goes down.
In a similar vein, more athletes are choosing to specialize in just one sport rather than multiple, which is something that worries Big Foot/Williams Bay head coach Tyler Heck. As both a football and wrestling coach, Heck has noticed the decline in athletes who go out for a sport in every season.
“Ten to 12 years ago, there was a lot more three-sport athletes,” Heck said.
With more options available and fewer multi-sport athletes, Peters has been trying to make sure new wrestlers enjoy the sport and want to stick with it. In an attempt to maintain newcomers, Peters avoids pressuring them to fluctuate their weight, which is a negative stereotype the sport has tried to shake off.
“That’s a lot of stress physically and psychologically on a high school kid, especially one that’s never wrestled or competed in a sport before,” Peters said. “That pushes a lot of kids away, and that’s not what our sport needs.”
Peters’ idea to keep kids enjoying the sport of wrestling is in line with the opinions of Wade Lebecki, the WIAA deputy director in charge of wrestling.
Lebecki believes that the most important reason for the decline in wrestling numbers is the most basic one: Kids play sports to have fun, and if they stop enjoying the sport, they will stop playing it.
“That’s the No. 1 reason kids go out for sports, and the No. 1 reason they quit,” Lebecki said.
While it has been a statewide issue in dropping numbers, Clark of the WIAA notes that certain schools and towns have kept their participation up, thanks to a strong tradition of solid wrestling teams.
Part of the trouble for Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay is that while their numbers dropped, some of their biggest rivals stayed the same. For example, Burlington and Waterford have consistently produced solid teams in Badger’s Southern Lakes Conference, and Evansville has been a powerhouse in the Rock Valley Conference against BFWB.
Another part of the issue with both teams is a function of bad luck. Even though the team sizes are in the mid-teens, with multiple wrestlers at the same weight, it means fewer athletes are available to compete.
“We’re looking at our lineup, with three guys at 132, but nobody at 152 and 160,” Peters said.
With hopes to rejuvenate program numbers, Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay have looked to increase the numbers in their youth wrestling programs to try to foster a long-term love for the sport that will help propel local kids up into high school.
The focus has worked in particular for the ChiefDogs. Heck says the youth club’s numbers have risen for the past few years.
“Hopefully in the next couple years, that shows up at the high school level,” Heck said.