Wrestling season kicks off

The wrestling season kicked off this past week, and grapplers from Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay hit the mats.

Badger

The Badgers’ first match of the year came Dec. 5 against Union Grove, and the Broncos got the better of Badger 57-19.

Two of the night’s closest matches came in the 126- and 132-pound classes, as the wrestlers went to sudden victory in both.

Badger’s Robert Zilskie was able to pick up a pin against Thomas Cook in extra time in the 126 class, earning six points for the Badgers.

At 132, two of the top wrestlers in the state faced off, as Union Grove’s Cade Willis topped Badger’s Jake Stritesky by a 4-2 decision in sudden victory.

Badger picked up two more wins as Austin Peter won by 14-0 major decision at the 145-pound division and Kyle Freund won at heavyweight by a 5-0 decision.

Josh Stritesky also won by forfeit for the Badgers.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The ChiefDogs started the season Dec. 5 against one of the Rock Valley Conference’s powerhouses when Whitewater traveled to Walworth. The Whippets were able to win 68-6.

BFWB’s only win came in the 220-pound weight class when Malachi Frederick pinned Owen Heussner at the 6:22 mark.

