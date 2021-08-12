Lake Geneva golf course attendance stays high with second record-breaking year

“Everything inside was pretty much closed, golf was deemed as one of the safer activities, so people picked up golf and are continuing to play it,” Boesch said. “I think everyone caught the golf bug.”

Grand Geneva’s director of golf Ryan Brown said that the two courses at the popular resort have seen their share of increased play over the last two years. He credited the efforts of the PGA Tour, apparel companies and course operators to make sure new players know that the game of golf is not the overly-traditional, old-fashioned sport it has been in the past.

“The game becoming more casual is very enticing to the younger generation and those who were never playing the game of golf,” Brown said. “You have to continue to educate that the game can be fun. It’s not a stuffy game.”

After two straight years of record-breaking numbers, Piecha, Brown and Boesch couldn’t predict a third consecutive year of attendance growth. But they are as optimistic the recent spikes aren’t just blips on the radar.

“I don’t know if that’s even physically possible to grow at the rate we’re growing, it’s going to plateau,” Boesch said. “But I don’t think it’s going to take a big nosedive anytime soon.”

