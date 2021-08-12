Lake Geneva golf course attendance stays high with second record-breaking year

For golf courses around the Lake Geneva area, 2020 was a stellar year.
Even after being forced to close for nearly a month from late March to late April, courses still saw more players hitting the links and earning higher revenue than in prior seasons.
That momentum has continued into 2021 as courses in the area are reporting higher numbers for the second year in a row.
“This year it’s just carrying over,” said Dan Piecha, manager of Delbrook Golf Club in Delavan. “Across the board, everything’s just crazy.”
Piecha said at his course, total rounds played are up 35%, season pass revenue is up, and even the driving range is seeing increased usage.
That rise in participation is not restricted to only Delbrook, Piecha said.
“From what I’m hearing, all courses are going gangbusters this year,” he said.
Matt Boesch, the PGA hear professional at Hawk’s View in Lake Geneva, said that even if he excluded a big jump in April, his course has seen 15% to 20% increases each month compared to last year.
Why has attendance spiked two years in a row? Boesch said he thinks the answer is pretty simple: people who had never golfed before are playing now.
“Everything inside was pretty much closed, golf was deemed as one of the safer activities, so people picked up golf and are continuing to play it,” Boesch said. “I think everyone caught the golf bug.”
Grand Geneva’s director of golf Ryan Brown said that the two courses at the popular resort have seen their share of increased play over the last two years. He credited the efforts of the PGA Tour, apparel companies and course operators to make sure new players know that the game of golf is not the overly-traditional, old-fashioned sport it has been in the past.
“The game becoming more casual is very enticing to the younger generation and those who were never playing the game of golf,” Brown said. “You have to continue to educate that the game can be fun. It’s not a stuffy game.”
After two straight years of record-breaking numbers, Piecha, Brown and Boesch couldn’t predict a third consecutive year of attendance growth. But they are as optimistic the recent spikes aren’t just blips on the radar.
“I don’t know if that’s even physically possible to grow at the rate we’re growing, it’s going to plateau,” Boesch said. “But I don’t think it’s going to take a big nosedive anytime soon.”