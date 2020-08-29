Lake Geneva golfer makes cut at State Open

When the best golfers throughout Wisconsin hit the links Aug. 17 to 19 at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa for the 100th Wisconsin State Open, four competitors represented the Lake Geneva region.

The top finisher from the area was Lake Geneva resident Corey Aune, who finished in 42nd place out of 156 participants.

After shooting a two-over-par 72 in round one, and a three-over 73 in round two, Aune found himself in a six-way tie for 26th place at five over par, which was more than good enough to make the 62-player cut in the 156-player event.

Aune one-upped his prior two outings in the third round, with his best performance of the tournament, shooting an even-par 70. He wrapped up the State Open with a five-over par 75 in the final round.

Three other golfers from the Lake Geneva region competed, but none made the cut at the end of the second round.

Sam Osborne of Williams Bay shot 14 over par in the first two rounds, Brian Botchie of Williams Bay shot a 21 over par in the first two rounds, and Jim Gaugert of Lake Geneva carded a 24 over par.