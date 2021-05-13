Lake Geneva gym aims to aid college sports hopefuls

Over his two-decade career as a personal trainer, Cory Englebert has worked with players who made it to the NFL, MLB and United States Ski team.
Now, he is working with local athletes who have dreams of reaching the same professional pinnacles.
Englebert opened his gym, Evolve Performance Training Center at 801 Geneva Parkway in Lake Geneva, in the fall of 2018 and the business has steadily grown thanks to word of mouth buzz from many of the top athletes in Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties.
“A lot of my friends from Badger, they were making a lot of progress here and stuff. They influenced me to come try it out, and I came over and liked it a lot,” Badger wrestler and football player Cole Berghorn said.
Berghorn, who was an All-Southern Lakes Conference linebacker as a junior last fall, has earned some collegiate recruiting interest thanks to his strong season and wanted to get a bit of extra work in during the offseason.
Not every member of Evolve is a top-flight high school athlete, and not every skilled teenager in the area is a patron, but Englebert estimates he works with athletes from more than a dozen schools in southeastern Wisconsin, including some heated rivals.
But when those athletes hit the weights at Evolve, the competition fades away.
“At first, it was kind of quiet because we’re like almost like enemies when we play football against each other,” Berghorn said. “But then we started to build a bond with each other and it’s really fun.”
Along with high school and middle school athletes, the gym caters to clients at higher levels like East Troy alumnus A.J. Vukovich, who trained at EPTC after being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks last summer, and fellow former Trojan Justin Growel, a defensive lineman at Lake Erie College in Cleveland, Ohio, who has spent his offseason working out there.
Growel is one of the elder statesman at the facility and has taken that role to heart.
“It’s a family environment coming here. Just the vibe, the atmosphere around here is unparalleled,” Growel said. “Being here for a year and a half now, I’ve built a good amount of relationships with these guys.”
While part of the allure of EPTC is the client-base of athletes with similar goals, the gym’s staff of local success stories has been a solid draw as well.
Josh Doyle and Travis Stahulak were close friends growing up in the Lake Geneva area, and both were standouts in their preferred sports after graduating from Badger in 2014 and 2013, respectively. Doyle played football at Eastern Illinois University and Stahulak was a baseball player at UW-LaCrosse.
That experience makes them a valuable resource for other athletes trying to follow in their footsteps.
“I’m super pumped to be here seven days a week and help these kids get to accomplish their dreams like I did,” Doyle said.
As the popularity of the gym has grown, Englebert and company are starting to think of expanding.
They want to enlarge the physical area to allow for more kinds of training. They also plan to start a 7-on-7 club football team and a travel baseball system to give athletes additional training opportunities.
Training their clients to be stronger and faster is the top priority of the business, but Englebert, Doyle and Stahulak believe the bonding formed at the facility is just as rewarding.
“It’s gratifying, as coaches, that’s the best thing about it,” Englebert said. “They’ll compete against each other and become friends and down the road they’re still buddies.”