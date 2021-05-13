Lake Geneva gym aims to aid college sports hopefuls

“At first, it was kind of quiet because we’re like almost like enemies when we play football against each other,” Berghorn said. “But then we started to build a bond with each other and it’s really fun.”

Along with high school and middle school athletes, the gym caters to clients at higher levels like East Troy alumnus A.J. Vukovich, who trained at EPTC after being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks last summer, and fellow former Trojan Justin Growel, a defensive lineman at Lake Erie College in Cleveland, Ohio, who has spent his offseason working out there.

Growel is one of the elder statesman at the facility and has taken that role to heart.

“It’s a family environment coming here. Just the vibe, the atmosphere around here is unparalleled,” Growel said. “Being here for a year and a half now, I’ve built a good amount of relationships with these guys.”

While part of the allure of EPTC is the client-base of athletes with similar goals, the gym’s staff of local success stories has been a solid draw as well.