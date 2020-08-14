Lake Geneva hosts top tennis tournament

So how did such a high-profile tournament make its way to Lake Geneva? Lauterbach said his tennis club won the bid, because it was the best fit for multiple reasons.

Part of the selection was geographic, as the USTA tries its best to spread its high-level summer tournaments throughout the entire region. Another aspect is the facilities available — not only how many outdoor courts are available in the area, but also how many indoor courts are at their disposal in case of inclement weather.

While the Lake Geneva area checked those two boxes, perhaps the most important factor was the past history of events hosted at a particular club.

“Your track record is huge. We’ve done a pretty good job running tournaments, so we meet the requirements,” Lauterbach said.

After the cancellation of many tournaments and events the USTA typically hosts throughout the spring and early summer, the schedule has slowly but surely filled up over the past few weeks, as coronavirus restrictions have relaxed around the Midwest.