Lake Geneva hosts top tennis tournament

The best girls tennis players in the Midwest descended on Lake Geneva on Aug. 8 and 9 to compete in a prestigious United States Tennis Association tournament held at Badger High School and hosted by Lake Geneva Tennis.
While some USTA tournaments are open to any and all players who wish to compete, the Lake Geneva event was quite selective, ranking as a Level 3 singles. On the USTA’s scale for rating tournaments, Level 9 is the lowest while Level 1 is the most prestigious.
Lake Geneva Tennis co-owner Paul Lauterbach said that 67 players from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan applied to get into the tournament field. The USTA sifted through the potential competitors and selected the 32 who had the highest score in the Universal Tennis Rating system.
Despite a number of talented players on the Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay rosters — some of whom have the talent to compete with the best of the best in the Midwest — none of them had the proper ratings to clinch a spot in the 32-player draw.
At the end of the two-day event, the two highest-seeded players duked it out, as top seed Shannele Lopez of Glendale Heights, Illinois, and second-seeded Autumn Rabjohns of Lake Forest, Illinois, went head-to-head in the finals. Rabjohns was able to win the first set 6-3 before Lopez suffered an injury to end the tournament, with Rabjohns taking the title.
So how did such a high-profile tournament make its way to Lake Geneva? Lauterbach said his tennis club won the bid, because it was the best fit for multiple reasons.
Part of the selection was geographic, as the USTA tries its best to spread its high-level summer tournaments throughout the entire region. Another aspect is the facilities available — not only how many outdoor courts are available in the area, but also how many indoor courts are at their disposal in case of inclement weather.
While the Lake Geneva area checked those two boxes, perhaps the most important factor was the past history of events hosted at a particular club.
“Your track record is huge. We’ve done a pretty good job running tournaments, so we meet the requirements,” Lauterbach said.
After the cancellation of many tournaments and events the USTA typically hosts throughout the spring and early summer, the schedule has slowly but surely filled up over the past few weeks, as coronavirus restrictions have relaxed around the Midwest.
With tennis being played by two people standing approximately 78 feet apart, as well as being outdoors in the fresh air, there is a significant amount of social distancing inherent in the game. Lauterbach also said that Lake Geneva Tennis took additional precautions, including spaced out seating for spectators, providing masks for tournament staff, and providing sanitation stations for players and spectators.
That added safety, as well as warm, sunny weather both days, made for a smooth tournament experience, both for the players on the court and the local staff members who made the event run.
