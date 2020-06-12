Lake Geneva race car fan rolls, races and raises for charity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ever since he was a kid, racing cars has been a passion for Rod Bolhous.

In his younger days, the Lake Geneva resident was involved with drag racing. And after a hiatus to focus on his career and his family, Bolhous has spent the past 20 years racing as an amateur hobbyist with the TIP 189 team, including serving as the team’s principal.

Each year, from spring until fall, the 10-driver team competes in five to seven races, ranging from their home turf in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, to courses as far away as Texas. This year, with a delay to the group’s racing activities of the season because of the coronavirus, the tight-knit group wanted to find a different way to keep up the camaraderie.

“It just came to me: Let’s do something simple. Rolling dice is a Wisconsin tradition, so I just adapted it to racing these little cars,” Bolhous said.

In early April, Boulhous devised a socially-distanced racing game that was simple enough on the surface, with dice rolls moving a fleet of Matchbox cars that represent team members across a painted plywood board to simulate the 14 turns of a racetrack.

In addition, Bolhous added in some wrinkles, like certain rolls causing crashes or technical malfunctions, to shake things up.