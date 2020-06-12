Lake Geneva race car fan rolls, races and raises for charity

Ever since he was a kid, racing cars has been a passion for Rod Bolhous.
In his younger days, the Lake Geneva resident was involved with drag racing. And after a hiatus to focus on his career and his family, Bolhous has spent the past 20 years racing as an amateur hobbyist with the TIP 189 team, including serving as the team’s principal.
Each year, from spring until fall, the 10-driver team competes in five to seven races, ranging from their home turf in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, to courses as far away as Texas. This year, with a delay to the group’s racing activities of the season because of the coronavirus, the tight-knit group wanted to find a different way to keep up the camaraderie.
“It just came to me: Let’s do something simple. Rolling dice is a Wisconsin tradition, so I just adapted it to racing these little cars,” Bolhous said.
In early April, Boulhous devised a socially-distanced racing game that was simple enough on the surface, with dice rolls moving a fleet of Matchbox cars that represent team members across a painted plywood board to simulate the 14 turns of a racetrack.
In addition, Bolhous added in some wrinkles, like certain rolls causing crashes or technical malfunctions, to shake things up.
Jeff Tschiltsch, a team member from Chicago, says that the group’s members took the game seriously, texting each other trash talk and tinkering with their dice-rolling equipment the same way they tinker on their cars’ engines.
“I bought a leather dice cup off Amazon and posted a picture of it saying, ‘This will be good for at least five seconds per lap,’ then somebody else put a turbo sticker on theirs,” Tschiltsch said.
However, Bolhous wanted to do more than just give the team a fun game to play.
TIP 189 racing team member Matt Primack works as president of Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois. And with the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, his teammates could see just how busy those in the medical field were.
So, Boulhous decided to turn his racing game into a charity event to raise money for the hospital, soliciting donations from entrants in the racing contests. In fact, the game turned into a hit, raising $13,000.
“We’re so grateful for the support of Rod and TIP 189 Racing during this critical time. Their generous donation is helping to provide additional resources to our patients, physicians, nurses and team members,” Primack said. “Their dedication and creative fundraising for our community is inspirational.”
Over the course of five races in Bolhous’ home in Lake Geneva, participation tripled from the group’s 10 members to 32 participants, as friends and family of the team were excited to join the game and help the cause. It was more than just amateur racers that joined in on the fun, as one of the racers who joined was racing legend Jimmy Vasser, a former IndyCar champion and a current team owner.
While the team will soon be back to racing, with its next event scheduled for Father’s Day weekend, after seeing how much fun the distanced racing game is — as well as how much money the group can raise — members of TIP 189 are already thinking about how they can do it again.
“I’m kind of thinking about suggesting us doing it in the winter when we’re not racing anyway,” Tschiltsch said. “It would be a fun thing to pick an organization, and do it again and see what we could raise.”
