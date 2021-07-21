 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva resident Blake Wisdom qualifies for golf State Open
Lake Geneva resident Blake Wisdom qualifies for golf State Open

Former Badger High standout Blake Wisdom, shown in a 2019 competition for the Badgers, punched his ticket to the State Open with a second-place finish at a tournament in Beaver Dam.

The lead-up to one of Wisconsin’s premier amateur golfing events kicked off on July 15, and a familiar face in the Lake Geneva golfing scene seized the spotlight.

Blake Wisdom, a 2019 Badger graduate, placed second in the summer’s first Wisconsin State Open qualifying tournament at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam. With the top 10 players advancing, Wisdom earned himself a spot in the 101st Wisconsin State Open, which will be held on August 16-18 at Blackwolf Run & Pine Hills Country Club in Kohler.

Wisdom shot a 1-over-par 73, a stroke behind champion Zak Kukla of Beaver Dam’s 72. There was a three-way tie in third place at 75, two strokes behind Wisdom.

This spring, Wisdom finished his sophomore season as one of the top players on the Bucknell University golf team.

Lake Geneva area residents will remember him as a four-time Southern Lakes Conference champion with the Badgers. Wisdom capped off his career with a third-place finish at the 2019 state meet in which he led all players at the end of the first round, before finishing in third for one of the team’s best ever state placements.

