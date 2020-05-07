Lake Geneva skier flips his way to the top

When Tonia Ward first signed a permission slip for her son Ian to go on a skiing trip with classmates and teachers from Reek Elementary School more than a decade ago, she thought it might be a fun way for the 5-year old to learn a skill and hang out with his friends.
Little did she know, it would start a lifelong passion that has put Ian on a track to the peak of the skiing world.
“From that moment on he was hooked,” Tonia said. “He always wanted to do the tricks and to go fast. It must’ve just been his personality and skiing just became his thing.”
In the years since then, the junior at Badger High School has developed into one of the country’s best youth freeskiers as he travels all around North America to train and compete.
Freeskiing is a different take on skiing. While most skiers simply glide down the hill, with racers going faster down the hill than casual participants, freeskiers traverse the hill while soaring through the air off jumps, riding on rails and doing tricks all the way down until they get to the bottom.
Ian Ward likens freeskiing to a different, less extreme, endeavor.
“It is almost like a dance routine,” Ward said. “It’s just doing a number of various hard tricks on skis. Doing flips, spins on rails, just trying to do as many tricks as possible in a row.”
Ever since he first strapped on skis, Ward has been drawn to doing tricks. For the first few years, he learned new tricks just by watching other skiers and videos online.
By the time he reached middle school, he started getting more serious about the sport. He started competing in United States Ski and Snowboard Association competitions around Wisconsin, and his strong performance there earned him a spot in the national meet in Colorado.
After a few more years of taking part in Wisconsin-based competitions and trips to Nationals, Ward met coaches from Mount Snow Academy in West Dover, Vermont while at a skiing camp in Colorado in 2018.
Ward and the coaches saw eye-to-eye, and starting in 2019, the Lake Geneva teen ships out to Vermont for a few months of training at Mount Snow, in addition to traveling with the school to contests around the US and Canada.
Being a self-taught prior to that point, coach Robby Sullivan said that he could see Ward had unrefined talent. So when Ward started attending the academy, he was a fast learner.
“It was an interesting sort of transformation, but it was kind of amazing how quickly it happened,” Sullivan said.
Over the last two years, Ward has had a whirlwind schedule, splitting his time between attending Badger High School and traveling all around North America to hone his skiing skills.
Also a talented soccer player, Ward will spend the late summer and fall competing for Badger’s soccer squad, attending school in person. Then in December, he will train with Mount Snow in Colorado and attend to schoolwork online, before returning to Wisconsin for a few weeks in early January to take his high school exams.
In a normal year, the remainder of January through mid-April would be spent in Vermont at Mount Snow, with occasional weekends traveling around to various competitions, while still juggling online schooling as well.
For the last spring and early summer, it’s back to Wisconsin to play club soccer for the SC Wave Walworth soccer team, before heading out to Whistler, British Columbia in July for another ski camp. Then after that, the cycle begins again.
This year was shaping up to be a very strong one for Ward, who was competing in the United States Ski and Snowboard Association Futures Tour events and thriving. His crowning achievement came March 8, when he took first place at the Upper Midwest Snow Series event.
That first-place finish earned Ward a spot in the Revolution Tour starting next winter, which is a step higher than the Futures Tour on the competitive skiing ladder. Strong performance at Revolution Tour events can earn you points with the Federation of International Skiing, which is the first step in the pathway to the sport’s highest level: the Olympics.
While competing for an Olympic gold may still be a ways away for Ward, even being in a position to earn Federation of International Skiing points so soon after beginning formal instruction is a nearly unprecedented feat.
“You don’t see people breaking into the FIS level contests after two years of formal instruction. That’s kind of a standout,” Sullivan said.
This year’s competitions were off to a great start for Ward, but his winter of training was cut short due to the coronavirus. Ward came back to Wisconsin in mid-March shortly after winning the Minnesota competition.
Since being back at home, Ward has stayed in touch with Sullivan, who has given him some workout suggestions. Ward may not be able to hit the slopes, but Sullivan has suggested some ski-adjacent sports to hone his skills like working on flips and spins on a trampoline or riding a skateboard to practice balance.
With the time spent away from the slopes, Ward says that he’s itching to get back out on the slopes and prepare to take his next step up the freeskiing ladder on the Revolution Tour with his sights set even higher.
Ward says that competing in the X Games, one of the most publicized extreme sports competitions in the world, or the Olympics would be an ultimate dream for him. Though even if he does not make it to that level, he would be happy with continuing to enjoy the sport the way he currently is.
“I’m all about the experience I get to have,” Ward said. “No doubt the traveling’s the best part, I love to travel.”
