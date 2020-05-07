Lake Geneva skier flips his way to the top

While competing for an Olympic gold may still be a ways away for Ward, even being in a position to earn Federation of International Skiing points so soon after beginning formal instruction is a nearly unprecedented feat.

“You don’t see people breaking into the FIS level contests after two years of formal instruction. That’s kind of a standout,” Sullivan said.

This year’s competitions were off to a great start for Ward, but his winter of training was cut short due to the coronavirus. Ward came back to Wisconsin in mid-March shortly after winning the Minnesota competition.

Since being back at home, Ward has stayed in touch with Sullivan, who has given him some workout suggestions. Ward may not be able to hit the slopes, but Sullivan has suggested some ski-adjacent sports to hone his skills like working on flips and spins on a trampoline or riding a skateboard to practice balance.

With the time spent away from the slopes, Ward says that he’s itching to get back out on the slopes and prepare to take his next step up the freeskiing ladder on the Revolution Tour with his sights set even higher.