Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Aug. 13

With high school sports just around the corner, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva this week 10, 20 and 25 years ago.
2010
In the Aug. 12, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the first days of football practice were the highlight, with photos and a breakdown of the schedule taking up prime real estate at the top of the first and second pages.
The Lake Geneva Yachting Club was gearing up to host the Inland Lake Yachting Association Championship regatta, a prestigious event that drew sailors from across the country to race in a 10-day event.
Also, former Badger girls swimming standout Ellie Lorenzi participated in a Q and A before she headed off to Saint Louis University on a Division 1 swimming scholarship.
2000
In the Aug. 10, 2000, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, former professional athletes descended upon the Lake Geneva area as the Grand Geneva Resort hosted a four-day celebrity golf tournament. Former MLB pitcher Shane Rawley won the event, topping the other 40 celebrity competitors.
In other news, Big Foot welcomed a new volleyball coach, as Jeremy Franseen took over the program that had seen plenty of success in the tenure of previous head coach Scott Halbleib.
1995
In the Aug. 10, 1995, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the closing of Northwestern Military and Naval Academy not only meant Williams Bay lost an annual rivalry game, it also forced head coach Bill Blakely to scramble to fill the gap in the team’s schedule.
The Bulldogs were set to face Northwestern on Sept. 1 in the first week of the season, and with just under a month until the season opener, the team was left without an opponent. Blakely was able to set up a matchup with Hales Franciscan High School out of Chicago to fill the void, only delaying the start of the season by one day to Sept. 2.
Showing just how much times have changed in the past 25 years, hopes were not high for the Packers heading into the NFL season. Sportswriter Dan Truttschel predicted a second-place finish in the NFC Central division with a 7-9 record. However, by the end of the season, he was proven wrong, as the Packers finished in first place with an 11-5 mark, before making a run to the NFC Championship game.
