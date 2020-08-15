Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Aug. 13

With high school sports just around the corner, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva this week 10, 20 and 25 years ago.

2010

In the Aug. 12, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the first days of football practice were the highlight, with photos and a breakdown of the schedule taking up prime real estate at the top of the first and second pages.

The Lake Geneva Yachting Club was gearing up to host the Inland Lake Yachting Association Championship regatta, a prestigious event that drew sailors from across the country to race in a 10-day event.

Also, former Badger girls swimming standout Ellie Lorenzi participated in a Q and A before she headed off to Saint Louis University on a Division 1 swimming scholarship.

2000

In the Aug. 10, 2000, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, former professional athletes descended upon the Lake Geneva area as the Grand Geneva Resort hosted a four-day celebrity golf tournament. Former MLB pitcher Shane Rawley won the event, topping the other 40 celebrity competitors.