Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Aug. 27

With some high school sports starting to get underway while others remain uncertain, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva this week 5, 10 and 15 years ago.
2015
In the Aug. 27, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, both Badger and Big Foot’s football teams kicked off the season with a bang, winning their season openers.
The Badgers thumped Kenosha Tremper 30-7, thanks in part to running back Tyler VanDeVelde’s 144 yards and two touchdowns. Big Foot won a closer contest, beating Westosha Central 32-28, with receiver Michael Heidenreich serving as the focal point, with 177 yards and three touchdowns in the air.
Williams Bay’s football squad did not fare as well in its start to the season, losing soundly to Kenosha Christian Life by a 44-7 score.
In non-football news, the Lake Geneva Yacht Club hosted some of the top sailors from around the country as part of the heralded Inland Lake Yachting Association’s Annual Championship Regatta.
2010
In the Aug. 26, 2010, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, a front page spread of photos highlighted the events of the Great Midwest Pro Rodeo, which was held at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn.
Hopes were high for both the Badger and Big Foot football teams, both just days away from kicking off the season, as the Chiefs hoped to defend their state title and the Badgers looked to make the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.
Sports writer Mike Ramczyk also penned a column bemoaning Green Bay legend Brett Favre’s decision to betray the trust of Packers fans everywhere to play for the arch-rival Minnesota Vikings.
2005
In the Aug. 25, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, hopes were not quite as high for the Badger and Big Foot football teams as they were in 2010, with both teams set to start the season after finishing with losing records in 2004.
Former Big Foot coach Rodney Wedig had not yet turned the Chiefs into a state-championship contending dynasty, only in his third year coaching the Chiefs at the time, and current Badger head coach Matt Hensler and his 13-year playoff streak would not be hired for two more seasons.
In brighter news, the Williams Bay volleyball team was starting the season while trying to win its third straight state championship.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!