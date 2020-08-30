Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Aug. 27

Hopes were high for both the Badger and Big Foot football teams, both just days away from kicking off the season, as the Chiefs hoped to defend their state title and the Badgers looked to make the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.

Sports writer Mike Ramczyk also penned a column bemoaning Green Bay legend Brett Favre’s decision to betray the trust of Packers fans everywhere to play for the arch-rival Minnesota Vikings.

2005

In the Aug. 25, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, hopes were not quite as high for the Badger and Big Foot football teams as they were in 2010, with both teams set to start the season after finishing with losing records in 2004.

Former Big Foot coach Rodney Wedig had not yet turned the Chiefs into a state-championship contending dynasty, only in his third year coaching the Chiefs at the time, and current Badger head coach Matt Hensler and his 13-year playoff streak would not be hired for two more seasons.

In brighter news, the Williams Bay volleyball team was starting the season while trying to win its third straight state championship.

