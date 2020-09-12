 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Sept. 10
alert top story
lake geneva sports time capsule

Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Sept. 10

{{featured_button_text}}
Sept. 8, 2005 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News Sports

The front page of the Sept. 8, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News featured a Badger football victory, and strong performances by the Badger and Williams Bay volleyball teams.

 Andrew Tucker

With some high school sports now back underway, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva during this week 5, 15 and 20 years ago.

2015

In the Sept. 10, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the top story of the week involved Badger picking up an exciting win over a bitter rival in football.

The Badger football squad scored late in the fourth quarter, then intercepted a pass to seal the deal in a 28-27 win over Burlington.

It was a solid weekend for the Badger fútbol team as well, as the boys soccer team traveled across the lake to win the eight-team Big Foot invitational. The hometown ChiefDogs took fifth in the tournament.

Big Foot’s football team had better luck that the soccer quad, winning a 42-7 game against Beloit Turner as Ben Bauer rushed for three scores to lead the way.

2005

In the Sept. 8, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, there was plenty to celebrate for local volleyball teams.

Badger won its conference opener 3-2 against Waterford and hung tough against one of the top teams in the state in a loss to Muskego in an early-season tournament. Over in Williams Bay, the Bulldogs spikers defeated rival Deerfield handily, winning by a 25-1, 25-21, 25-13 score.

On the gridiron, the Badgers evened their record at 1-1 with a 32-14 home win over Delavan-Darien.

2000

In the Sept. 14, 2000, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Badger girls swim team had a record-breaking night.

Not one, not two, but three school records were set over the span of a week, as the 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay teams all set marks in two separate meets.

The Badger volleyball team had a strong performance, sweeping conference foe Racine St. Catherine’s 15-3, 15-6, 15-9.

Badger’s football team was not able to handle St. Catherine’s as easily, though, losing in a 45-14 rout. Even though Badger return man Chris Kirch took the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown, it was all St. Cat’s after that, as the Angels scored three times in the first quarter and did not look back.

+68 Photos: Lake Geneva's Venetian Festival through the years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics