Lake Geneva sports time capsule for the week of Sept. 10

With some high school sports now back underway, take a dive into seasons past to see what was going on in Lake Geneva during this week 5, 15 and 20 years ago.

2015

In the Sept. 10, 2015, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, the top story of the week involved Badger picking up an exciting win over a bitter rival in football.

The Badger football squad scored late in the fourth quarter, then intercepted a pass to seal the deal in a 28-27 win over Burlington.

It was a solid weekend for the Badger fútbol team as well, as the boys soccer team traveled across the lake to win the eight-team Big Foot invitational. The hometown ChiefDogs took fifth in the tournament.

Big Foot’s football team had better luck that the soccer quad, winning a 42-7 game against Beloit Turner as Ben Bauer rushed for three scores to lead the way.

2005

In the Sept. 8, 2005, edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News, there was plenty to celebrate for local volleyball teams.