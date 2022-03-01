 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva swimmer earns six gold medals at 2022 12 and under WI state championship

Ky Landry, a 10-year-old swimmer at the Lake Geneva YMCA and a part of the Lake Geneva YMCA Ducks Swim Team, took home six gold medals and the top overall point total at the 2022 Wisconsin 12 and under State Championship at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Milwaukee on Feb. 25. The championships were hosted by the Lake County Swim Team.

6 gold medals are the most you could win at the event.

Landry took home first place in the 50-yard backstroke (31.06), 100-yard backstroke (1:06.23) and 50-yard butterfly (32.11). He also compiled a third place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, second place in the 100-yard freestyle and another second place finish in the 100-yard individual medley.

