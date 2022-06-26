Lake Geneva Yacht Club on the water for 148th year; hosts daily races as long as weather permits

The Lake Geneva Yacht Club, which was founded in 1874, is back on Geneva Lake for their 148th year. The Lake Geneva Yacht Club is one of the oldest Inland Lakes Yachting Association (ILYA) members.

ILYA serves as a leading organizer and advocate of amateur yacht racing on the inland lakes of the Midwest.

LGYC holds races seven days a week from May through October on Geneva Lake.

“We sail as a part of the Inland Lakes Yachting Association (ILYA) and we sail on Geneva Lake,” Lake Geneva general manager Michael Moore said. “Our sailors sometimes will travel to other lakes for numerous regattas throughout the summer.”

Moore said they schedule close to 450 races every summer.

“It doesn’t always happen,” he said. “Obviously there’s days where there is no wind, so sailing is a fickle sport.”

The LGYC shares their building located at 1250 S Lake Shore Dr., Fontana-On-Geneva-Lake with the Geneva Lake Sailing School, which offers sailing programs throughout the summer for kids between the ages of 4 and 17. Programs are offered for inexperienced and experienced sailors from learn-to-sail to advanced racing.

“They put over 400 students a summer through the variety of programs that they offer,” Moore said.

LGYC will be hosting the ILYA Annual Championship this year and in 2023. They previously hosted the event from 2015 to 2017. It will take place from Aug. 17-21.

“In 2017, I think there were 206 boats involved,” he said. “It’s a pretty big deal. We set up two race courses on Geneva Lake, with two different fleets go out in the morning and two different fleets in the afternoon. We repeat that from Thursday through Saturday. We kind of take over the lake, there’s a lot of sailing going on.”

Harry Melges IV, one of the members at LGYC, won the 2021 Rolex Yachtsman of the Year, which is based off wins and accomplishments from the previous year.

“His grandfather won it three times, Moore said. “Jane Pagel from Williams Bay won it a couple of times and Brian Porter won in 2013.”

Now it is a new year and after a spring full of inclement weather throughout southeastern Wisconsin, Moore is happy to be back out on the water.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “We are racing seven days a week and there’s not many programs in the country that do that. There are obviously larger yacht clubs and bigger boats, but what we have here is a sight to see. There are no powerboats, it is just sailing. It’s a blast.”

