Lake Geneva youth girls wrestlers win national titles

Girls wrestling is a sport that has been growing in popularity in Wisconsin during the past few years—so much so that the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will host its first girls wrestling state tournament next spring.

That enthusiasm is especially strong in Lake Geneva, where two girls won national championships this spring.

Alexa Thomas, a fifth-grader, and Carley Ceshker, in seventh grade, both won titles at the USA Wrestling girls folkstyle nationals on March 28 in Coralville, Iowa.

The teammates on the Badger Girls Elite team won state titles in early March to earn spot at nationals. While both girls easily won their weight classes at the Wisconsin tournament, their confidence levels differed when it came to the national stage.

Ceshker was no stranger to the pressure of big tournaments. Two years ago, she won nationals and was named an all-American, which gave her plenty of confidence prior to this year’s trip to Iowa.