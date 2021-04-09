Lake Geneva youth girls wrestlers win national titles

Girls wrestling is a sport that has been growing in popularity in Wisconsin during the past few years—so much so that the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will host its first girls wrestling state tournament next spring.
That enthusiasm is especially strong in Lake Geneva, where two girls won national championships this spring.
Alexa Thomas, a fifth-grader, and Carley Ceshker, in seventh grade, both won titles at the USA Wrestling girls folkstyle nationals on March 28 in Coralville, Iowa.
The teammates on the Badger Girls Elite team won state titles in early March to earn spot at nationals. While both girls easily won their weight classes at the Wisconsin tournament, their confidence levels differed when it came to the national stage.
Ceshker was no stranger to the pressure of big tournaments. Two years ago, she won nationals and was named an all-American, which gave her plenty of confidence prior to this year’s trip to Iowa.
For Thomas, the national tournament was the first time she would be wrestling on such a big stage, and she was understandably nervous heading into the event. But once she got her first win under her belt, it was smooth sailing .
“My first one was probably the hardest, so I was kind of nervous but after that one I was like ‘yeah, I got this,’” Thomas said.
Ceshker won the 14U 110-pound bracket with a pin at 1:43 against Terrilan Banner of Oklahoma. Thomas won the 12U 65-pound bracket with a 3-0 decision over Nayeli Ortiz of Texas.
The girls’ national championships didn’t surprise many people.
“In this sport all it really takes is hard work and determination,” said coach Anthony D’Alie. “I’ll tell you what, those girls had it at a young age. That’s what set them apart from everyone else.”
While girls wrestling is still a growing sport, southeastern Wisconsin has become a hotbed of talent.
Kylie Welker, a 17-year-old Burlington High School student, nearly qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic wrestling team, providing a good role model for the girls in Thomas and Ceshker’s age range.
In turn, the success of the Lake Geneva duo might lead more girls into trying wrestling.
“They see us do it and they think they can do it too because other people have done it,” Ceshker said.