Little league baseball makes its 2020 debut

At Veteran’s Park in Lake Geneva, the familiar sounds of the pop of a glove and the ping of an aluminum bat filled the air July 6 during the opening games of the YMCA’s little league baseball and softball season.

YMCA sports director Avi Mor said officials have put in place a lengthy list of guidelines to try to keep players, coaches and fans protected during the coronavirus pandemic, while still giving the kids a chance to play ball.

“We just want kids to be able to get out there and be active this summer,” Mor said. “But we have to do it in a safe way.”

Some of the changes are not too drastic, like roping off the bleachers and suggesting players bring their own equipment when possible. However, some of the others could shake up the season a bit.

In order to have smaller groups out on the field during practices, the teams will have their practice times split so that one half of the team is on the field for the first hour, and the second half practices in the second hour.

To help run those expanded practices, as well as some of the other responsibilities being added like sanitizing equipment, the YMCA sought out more volunteer coaches this season to ease the load.