Little league baseball makes its 2020 debut

At Veteran’s Park in Lake Geneva, the familiar sounds of the pop of a glove and the ping of an aluminum bat filled the air July 6 during the opening games of the YMCA’s little league baseball and softball season.
YMCA sports director Avi Mor said officials have put in place a lengthy list of guidelines to try to keep players, coaches and fans protected during the coronavirus pandemic, while still giving the kids a chance to play ball.
“We just want kids to be able to get out there and be active this summer,” Mor said. “But we have to do it in a safe way.”
Some of the changes are not too drastic, like roping off the bleachers and suggesting players bring their own equipment when possible. However, some of the others could shake up the season a bit.
In order to have smaller groups out on the field during practices, the teams will have their practice times split so that one half of the team is on the field for the first hour, and the second half practices in the second hour.
To help run those expanded practices, as well as some of the other responsibilities being added like sanitizing equipment, the YMCA sought out more volunteer coaches this season to ease the load.
The biggest change from previous years is the condensed schedule. While the baseball and softball season typically runs from early May through the end of July, this year’s season will only be running from mid-June, when practices began, through the end of July.
However, in that shorter time period, the teams will still have their typical weekly schedule of two practices and two games.
Participation is not significantly lower this year than in past years, according to Mor, with few players dropping out because of COVID-19. Typically, the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA baseball and softball program sees about 500 kids playing over the course of the summer.
Despite all of the changes, officials believe the altered offering is the best they can offer, and it is still the same Great American Pastime that kids have been playing for decades.
“It’s still baseball, but it’s a different form of baseball this year,” Mor said.
The Lake Geneva Regional News
All Season Roofing and Chimney Service
Geneva Lake YMCA
Geneva Lake YMCA
Geneva Lake YMCA
Lake Geneva Reds
All Seasons Roofing and Chimney
Lake Geneva Chiropractic
Brewington Electric
B&J Tree and Landscape
Culvers
Covenant Harbor
Something Sweet
Symphony Bay
Kwik Trip
Next Door Pub & Pizzeria
Kokodynski Orthodontics
Basso Builders
The Ecklund Group
Lake Geneva
Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly
Westside Landscape Products
The Lake Geneva Dream Team
The Lake Geneva Dream Team
The Lake Geneva Dream Team
The Lake Geneva Dream Team
Lake Geneva Chevrolet
Community State Bank
Geneva Cabinet Company
Covenant Harbor
Peck & Weis Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electric
Covenant Harbor
The Ecklund Group
Kokodynski Orthodontics
PFI Screenprint
Wynn at Law, LLC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!