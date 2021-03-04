Local sailor Chapman Petersen wins national events

For decades, the Lake Geneva region has produced some of the best and most accomplished American sailors.
Another name has been added to the list.
Chapman Petersen has burst onto the sailing scene with impressive finishes in a new series of events launched this year by the United States Sailing Association. The US Open Sailing Series consists of six Olympic-caliber regattas designed to have American sailors compete close to home rather than circling the globe to hone their skills.
“We need and want a US-based training and racing platform right here in the United States so our athletes aren’t having to travel all over the globe to find championship regattas with great competition,” said US Sailing communications manager Jake Fish. “It’s great for our athletes, great for the training, much more efficient.”
Petersen, a 17-year-old Illinois native who has spent every summer since he was five years old sailing on Geneva Lake, has competed in the new series and won both events he entered.
In January, Petersen won four of seven races in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and placed fourth or higher in all seven. He scored eight points and beat out second-place Robby Meet’s 19.
In February, Petersen won five of 11 races in Clearwater, Florida, and never placed lower than seventh in any race. He finished with 19 points and beat US Olympian Paige Railey, who had 30 points.
Petersen competes in the Laser Radial class, which is the single-person men’s youth sailing format and also the women’s Olympic class. That means the Geneva Lake product defeated not only the top youth sailors, but also Olympic qualifiers like Railey, who competed at the 2012 and 2016 Games, and who qualified for the 2020 Olympics before they were postponed until 2021.
While admitting that winning in the Olympics would be a dream come true, Petersen said he is trying to stay more grounded.
“I try to take things step-by-step, year-by-year, so the next goal is to win the Youth World Championships in 2021,” Petersen said.
Petersen is not the only local sailor to recently begin a quest to make it to the Olympic games.
Harry Melges IV and Finn Rowe, who are two years older than Petersen, have been competing around the world in their two-manned 49er class boat over the past few years as well.
All three stellar racers spent their childhoods competing alongside and against each other, always pushing each other to do better than the others.
“We’d be out practicing 30 minutes before practice actually starts and want to stay out later and later to get better,” Petersen said. “We had a great environment for each other and hopefully we can continue that with the younger generations as well in Lake Geneva,.”
While most of the best sailors come from the east and west coasts, Petersen said he hopes his success will help kids in the Midwest get interested in the sport. He wants them to realize that they are equally capable of reaching the same heights in sailing as anyone from California or Florida.
Marek Velasek, the director of the Geneva Lake Sailing School, thinks that Petersen, Melges and Rowe have already done that in the Lake Geneva area.
“They’re role models for the younger generations to look up to and aspire to be champions,” Velasek said. “It perpetuates the new generation to put their names on some trophies.”