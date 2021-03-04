Local sailor Chapman Petersen wins national events

Petersen competes in the Laser Radial class, which is the single-person men’s youth sailing format and also the women’s Olympic class. That means the Geneva Lake product defeated not only the top youth sailors, but also Olympic qualifiers like Railey, who competed at the 2012 and 2016 Games, and who qualified for the 2020 Olympics before they were postponed until 2021.

While admitting that winning in the Olympics would be a dream come true, Petersen said he is trying to stay more grounded.

“I try to take things step-by-step, year-by-year, so the next goal is to win the Youth World Championships in 2021,” Petersen said.

Petersen is not the only local sailor to recently begin a quest to make it to the Olympic games.

Harry Melges IV and Finn Rowe, who are two years older than Petersen, have been competing around the world in their two-manned 49er class boat over the past few years as well.

All three stellar racers spent their childhoods competing alongside and against each other, always pushing each other to do better than the others.