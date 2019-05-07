Walworth County teenager Reese Brantmeier kicked off her professional tennis career today with a bang, winning her first match in her first pro tournament.

The 14-year-old tennis phenom from Whitewater beat 27-year-old Brynn Boren of California in the first round of the International Tennis Federation tournament in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Brantmeier beat Boren by a score of 6-2, 6-2.

Brantmeier is scheduled to play again Wednesday in the round of 16 with a match against 27-year-old Aleah Marrow of North Carolina.

While she lives in Whitewater, Brantmeier trains in Lake Geneva under coach John Reed at the Lake Geneva Tennis club. She is a freshman at Whitewater High School.