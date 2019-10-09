Both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay competed in a subsectional tennis meet held at Badger on Oct. 7, and the two teams dominated the competition. All seven of Badger’s flights will advance to the sectional round, while five of the seven BFWB flights will, with their only losses coming to Badger foes.
In one singles, Badger’s Zaya Iderzul advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Isabella Moore of Beloit Memorial, and Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Hannah Palmer advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Martha Jacobson.
At two singles, Badger’s Sydney Miller won a pair of matches to advance to the sectional meet, while BFWB’s Jameson Gregory also won two matches to move on.
Three singles saw Badger’s Annabelle Alberts and BFWB’s Casey Kirschlager each win their first match, setting up a face-off between the two in the second round, which Alberts won 6-0, 6-2 to punch her ticket to sectionals.
Four singles saw the same situation, this time as Badger’s Tinker Trent topped BFWB’s Morgan Berg 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.
In one doubles, Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Clare Heckert and Emily Gauger won 6-1, 6-0 over Lithzy Aleman and Erica Dejong of Delavan to advance to sectionals. Badger’s Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey beat Sophia Timmer and Kylee Leahy of Elkhorn 6-1, 6-2 to move on.
The Badger two doubles squad of Sophie Strasser and Maya Lyng won both matches on the day to qualify for sectionals, while BFWB’s duo of Annie Rowe and Keaton Sperling did the same.
At three doubles, Badger’s Ella Klug and Emma Fassano won two matches to advance, and Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Hanah Nordmeyer and Katie Kirschlager also won a pair to stay alive in the postseason.
In terms of team stats, Badger placed first with 24 points, with BFWB in a close second place at 20. Third place was a tie at 14 between Elkhorn and Janesville Craig.
The performance was particularly impressive for Big Foot/Williams Bay, because this year is the team’s first season competing in Division 1 after previously playing in Division 2.
The Badgers and ChiefDogs were scheduled Oct. 9 to face off in Oconomowoc to try to earn the sectional crown and state championship berths.