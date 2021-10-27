Making history: Badger boys and girls cross country both make state for first time ever together

For what is said to be the first time in school history, the Badger girls and boys cross country teams are both headed to the Division 1 state championship.
The state meet for the boys and girls is on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Both have gone to state before, but never together.
The boys are returning after a state run last year, where the team came in 6th place.
The girls are returning for the first time since 2017. Before that the girls hadn’t been there in 25 years.
For Division 2, senior Gus Foster of Big Foot/Williams Bay will also be competing as an individual.
The Badgers girls team headed to state is a blend of veteran leadership and incoming freshman talent while the boys team is filled entirely with seniors.
The boys
Going into state, the frontrunner for the boys is Demetrius Farmakis who came in first place overall at sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 23, with a 5K time of 16:01. Senior Dominic Alonzo came in fourth overall with a time of 16:49.
The two are headed to state as a team along with fellow seniors Evan Wruk, Brody Kluge, Angel Toribio, Nolan Cassidy and Nathaniel Rafe.
Starting at the beginning of the year, Alonzo said, “In the back of all of our heads, I think our goal this year is probably to win state.” Now they have their chance.
The girls
For the girls, freshman Molly Deering, who set a new school record of 19:16 in the 5K in September, has been the frontrunner.
“Molly Deering has been setting the pace at each meet as she attacks each race with force which then helps the other girls bring that same intensity to each race,” said girls coach Stephani Reynolds.
Deering led her team at sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 23, with a time of 19:49, coming in fourth overall. She was followed by Mya Lenz, who came in seventh with a time of 20:22.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and all their efforts this season. What makes this so special is knowing all of the hurdles we made it over as a team throughout the last two years.”
The seven-girl team headed to state consists of seniors Kate Hoover, Vivian Ford, and Skye Genrich along with returning sophomore Mya Lenz. They are headed to state along with freshmen Molly Deering, Brooklyn Flies and Kennedy Monge.
Alternates are Delaney Deering, Kayla Hirschmann, and Lauren Milligan.
Reynolds said the returning varsity runners mixed with the new freshman talent made the team a force to reckon with.
In talking about going to state, Vivian Ford said, “It means the world to me because we had such a great season, and we were unified the whole year. It means a lot to have one more race together this season.”
Those comments were echoed by freshman Molly Deering, “I am excited to be there with the team because of all the hard practices and hard times during the season we went through together. It’s more special to be there with all of us.”