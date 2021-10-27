Making history: Badger boys and girls cross country both make state for first time ever together

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting at the beginning of the year, Alonzo said, “In the back of all of our heads, I think our goal this year is probably to win state.” Now they have their chance.

The girls

For the girls, freshman Molly Deering, who set a new school record of 19:16 in the 5K in September, has been the frontrunner.

“Molly Deering has been setting the pace at each meet as she attacks each race with force which then helps the other girls bring that same intensity to each race,” said girls coach Stephani Reynolds.

Deering led her team at sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 23, with a time of 19:49, coming in fourth overall. She was followed by Mya Lenz, who came in seventh with a time of 20:22.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and all their efforts this season. What makes this so special is knowing all of the hurdles we made it over as a team throughout the last two years.”

The seven-girl team headed to state consists of seniors Kate Hoover, Vivian Ford, and Skye Genrich along with returning sophomore Mya Lenz. They are headed to state along with freshmen Molly Deering, Brooklyn Flies and Kennedy Monge.

Alternates are Delaney Deering, Kayla Hirschmann, and Lauren Milligan.