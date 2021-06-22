Move to the burbs? Chicago Bears confirm bid to buy Arlington Heights horse track site

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy a spacious suburban horse racing track site, signaling a potential willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium.

Bears President and CEO and Ted Phillips announced Thursday the club wants to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse, an iconic horse track in the city of Arlington Heights. It's about 30 miles northwest of their current lakefront venue.

"It's our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we're doing what's best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential," Phillips said in his statement.

Soldier Field is the oldest NFL stadium in operation, having opened in 1924. The Bears have only played there regularly since 1971 when they moved out of Wrigley Field — the 1914-built home of the baseball Cubs on the city's north side — for more seating capacity. Arlington Heights was considered for a home by the Bears in the 1970s and again in the '80s, but they settled in the popular museum campus area directly south of downtown with its view of Lake Michigan.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last month noted the Bears have a lease with Soldier Field until 2033 and added "the NFL doesn't let any teams break their leases."