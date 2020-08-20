New running events coming this fall to Walworth County

Kenosha Running Co. has been hosting trail running events since 2014 and primarily in Kenosha County. Now the company is bringing trail running and Canicross events to Walworth County this fall.
In a typical year, the company hosts 14 events, with three events held at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures. But this year has not been typical for events.
With recent decision limiting special events in Kenosha County parks, organizers have been forced to look for other locations.
Kenosha Running Co. turned to Walworth County to search for additional locations to piece together event locations for the balance of 2020 and beyond.
Organizers now are hosting the “Day of Running” on Sept. 6 at Alpine Valley Resort near East Troy, where participants will be running on the mountain bike trails and embracing the ski hills.
This event will have distances from four to 40 miles. Walkers are welcome to join the runners, except for the 32- and 40-mile distances.
Officials said they are looking forward to hosting their first event at this location, and they are confident that Alpine Valley will become a favorite venue in a short time.
Going forward, the company plans events on the White River Trail on Oct. 4 and Nov. 7, starting and finishing in the town of Lyons.
Organizers said they are excited to bring runners and walkers to this trail and to the town of Lyons, adding that participants will not only enjoy the trail but also support local businesses once finished.
The Oct. 4 event will offer distances from three miles to 41 miles. The Nov. 7 date, which is a Veterans Day Run, will offer distances of three miles, six miles and 12 miles. Organizers are making this event free for everyone who signs up online.
The final two events of 2020 will be held at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures on Nov. 21 and Dec. 13. In addition to trail running/walking events, organizers plan Canicross events — that is, running or walking with a dog.
Kenosha Running Co. hosts the largest Canicross series in the country, and have had runners from numerous states and Canada attend past Canicross events.
The company plans to host two other events in Western Kenosha County, Pike River Trail Run/Walk & Canicross on Sept. 20 and Trail Dog Distance Classic–Canicross event only on Nov. 11.
