New running events coming this fall to Walworth County

Kenosha Running Co. has been hosting trail running events since 2014 and primarily in Kenosha County. Now the company is bringing trail running and Canicross events to Walworth County this fall.

In a typical year, the company hosts 14 events, with three events held at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures. But this year has not been typical for events.

With recent decision limiting special events in Kenosha County parks, organizers have been forced to look for other locations.

Kenosha Running Co. turned to Walworth County to search for additional locations to piece together event locations for the balance of 2020 and beyond.

Organizers now are hosting the “Day of Running” on Sept. 6 at Alpine Valley Resort near East Troy, where participants will be running on the mountain bike trails and embracing the ski hills.

This event will have distances from four to 40 miles. Walkers are welcome to join the runners, except for the 32- and 40-mile distances.

Officials said they are looking forward to hosting their first event at this location, and they are confident that Alpine Valley will become a favorite venue in a short time.