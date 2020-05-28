Olympic sailing hopefuls return home to train

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games were postponed until the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus, a pair of Lake Geneva Olympic hopefuls have not missed a beat during their quarantine.

Finn Rowe and Harry Melges IV, a pair of 2019 Big Foot High School graduates, have been traveling the world the past few years in pursuit of Olympic glory as sailors in the two-man crew 49er class. But during the coronavirus pandemic, the duo have been forced to return to their roots, sailing and training on Geneva Lake.

“This is probably the longest we’ve been home — for two straight months — since, like, sophomore year of high school,” Rowe said.

For a few months prior to their coronavirus quarantine, the duo spent much of their time in and around Australia, training for and competing in world championship Olympic-qualifying events.

The month of November and early December was spent in Aukland, New Zealand, acclimating themselves to the conditions and local lifestyle leading up to the 2019 World Championships on Nov. 29 to Dec. 8.

Rowe and Melges did fairly well in the qualifying rounds, tying for 25th overall. However, they lost out on a tiebreaker that placed them into the second-tier Silver Fleet for the final rounds of the competition.