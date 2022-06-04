 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Quad County League baseball/softball scores and standings from May 31-June 3

With most of the games postponed due to inclement weather a couple weeks ago, The Quad County Softball/Baseball league were able to get back on the field this past week.

Scores and standings from Monday, May 30 through Friday, June 3.

Men's Friday Night Softball:

Lake Geneva Lanes/Larry's Towing. 12, Quartz World 0.

Hogs & Kisses 15, Champs 4.

Edmunds Dairy 16, Papa Blue Spruce 12.

Papa Blue Spruce 9, Quartz World 0.

Standings

Lake Geneva Lanes/Larry's. Towing: 1-0.

Hogs & Kisses: 1-0.

Edmunds Dairy: 1-0.

Papa Blue Spruce: 1-1.

Advocare: 0-0.

Lofy's Landscaping: 0-0.

People are also reading…

Champs: 0-1.

Quartz World 0-2.

Quad County baseball.

U-12: LG Dunn Limber 18, Big Foot 13.

U-12: LG Culver's 16, Williams Bay 6.

U-12: Whitewater 11, LG Culver's 1.

LG Culver's overall record is 4-3.

LG Dunn's record currently stands at is 3-3.

Quad County Baseball

U-10: LG Brewington Electric 10, Waterford 1.

U-10: Whitewater 15, LG Kwik Trip 3.

LG Brewington Electric remains undefeated with a record of 7-0.

LG Kwik Trip's record is 4-2.

Quad County Softball

U-10: LG Fairway Ltd 9, Burlington 3.

U-10: Waterford Dodgers 5, LG Fairwyn 4.

LG Fairwyn record has a record of 5-2.

Quad County Softball

U-12 LG PFI ScreenPrint 13, East Troy 5.

LG PFI ScreenPrint's sits at 500 with a record of 3-3.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement