Quad County League baseball/softball scores and standings from May 31-June 3

With most of the games postponed due to inclement weather a couple weeks ago, The Quad County Softball/Baseball league were able to get back on the field this past week.
Scores and standings from Monday, May 30 through Friday, June 3.
Men's Friday Night Softball:
Lake Geneva Lanes/Larry's Towing. 12, Quartz World 0.
Hogs & Kisses 15, Champs 4.
Edmunds Dairy 16, Papa Blue Spruce 12.
Papa Blue Spruce 9, Quartz World 0.
Standings
Lake Geneva Lanes/Larry's. Towing: 1-0.
Hogs & Kisses: 1-0.
Edmunds Dairy: 1-0.
Papa Blue Spruce: 1-1.
Advocare: 0-0.
Lofy's Landscaping: 0-0.
Champs: 0-1.
Quartz World 0-2.
Quad County baseball.
U-12: LG Dunn Limber 18, Big Foot 13.
U-12: LG Culver's 16, Williams Bay 6.
U-12: Whitewater 11, LG Culver's 1.
LG Culver's overall record is 4-3.
LG Dunn's record currently stands at is 3-3.
Quad County Baseball
U-10: LG Brewington Electric 10, Waterford 1.
U-10: Whitewater 15, LG Kwik Trip 3.
LG Brewington Electric remains undefeated with a record of 7-0.
LG Kwik Trip's record is 4-2.
Quad County Softball
U-10: LG Fairway Ltd 9, Burlington 3.
U-10: Waterford Dodgers 5, LG Fairwyn 4.
LG Fairwyn record has a record of 5-2.
Quad County Softball
U-12 LG PFI ScreenPrint 13, East Troy 5.
LG PFI ScreenPrint's sits at 500 with a record of 3-3.