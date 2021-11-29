Ref shortage continues; causes Williams Bay boys first game to be rescheduled

The season opener for the Williams Bay boys basketball team originally scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23 between the Bulldogs and the Delavan-Darien Comets has been rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Delavan-Darien High School due to a shortage of referees.

The ref shortage is a continuing problem across nearly all sports in the state, according to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).

Williams Bay first game is now scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Richmond-Burton.

“Basketball initially saw a 38.8% drop in the number of licensed WIAA officials this year. We have recruited hard over the past months, and we are currently down about 18% at this time,” said Kate Peterson Abiad, former Cleveland State women’s basketball coach and current assistant director at the WIAA. “Many of those officials, however, are new to the sport, and will not be ready to officiate Varsity contests for several years.”

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t exactly help in the recruitment of officials, either.

“In 2019-2020, prior to the start of the pandemic, the WIAA had approximately 9,300 officials (total) in all sports. During the 2020-21 season, many officials did not license, due to personal choice. Our overall total of officials dropped to 7,800,” she said. “At the start of this year, we had hoped to get most of those officials to return to officiating, but we saw another drastic drop instead. As of Aug. 1, we had only 6,000 licensed WIAA officials. This was a drop of 34.4% since before the pandemic. Some sports were hit harder than others, but all were seeing a significant loss.”

Officials are not volunteers and are paid by the WIAA. How much they are paid is determined by the sport, the area of the state and travel requirements.

“The WIAA is partnering with other stakeholders in trying to recruit and retain our officials in all sports. We have had contact with Athletic Directors – who are talking to their parents and fans about their behavior toward officials, and are creating high school classes that will offer students an opportunity to learn some basics of officiating, in hopes that they will want to continue in the future,” she said. “We, too, do not want to see games postponed or cancelled due to a lack of officials.”

Peterson Abiad acknowledged that they are remaining in constant contact with assignors, officials associations, the National Association of Sport Officials, ran promotions and have been a part of several news stories for officiating to gain traction in the state.

If interested in becoming an official, visit https://www.wiaawi.org/Officials/Become-an-Official

“All of the information that you need can be found there,” she said. “Once you are registered, you will be provided more information from our office of who to contact to learn the trade, and how to get started officiating games.”

