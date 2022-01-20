Rock Valley, Southern Lakes Conferences potentially impacted by realignment

A proposal from the WIAA conference realignment task force will be up for final approval at its March 8 meeting that will impact the Rock Valley and Southern Lakes Conferences.

The proposal would also affect the Badger and Big Eight Conferences along with Rock Valley (Big Foot) and Southern Lakes (Badger). The Trailways-South Conference, which Williams Bay is in, is not impacted by the realignment.

The task force met on Thursday, Jan. 13, where requests for appeals of realignment that were previously denied last month, once again reviewed plans that were advanced for further consideration, according to the release from WIAA Communications Director Todd Clark.

The Rock Valley Conference includes Big Foot, Broadhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Turner, and Whitewater. The Southern Lakes Conference currently has Badger, Burlington, Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn, Union Grove, Waterford, Wetosha Central, and Wilmot.

The proposals up for a vote would include all sports except football and be put in place beginning in the fall of 2023.

McFarland, which is in the Rock Valley Conference, would move to the Badger Conference; Monroe would move from the Badger Conference to Rock Valley; Beloit Memorial would move over from the Big Eight Conference to Southern Lakes while Delavan-Darien would move into Rock Valley from Southern Lakes.

Monroe has an enrollment of 717 and Delavan-Dairen with 706 during the 2021-2022 school year and would make them the first and second largest schools by enrollment in the Rock Valley Conference.

Any member school that were included in the plans that were advanced can attend the WIAA Board of Control meeting on March 8, located in Stevens Point.

